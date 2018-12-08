DAWN.COM

Controversy erupts over information portfolio; Chaudhry offers to step down in Rashid's favour

Dawn.comUpdated December 08, 2018

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid claims the prime minister called him four times to deliberate on "a proposed portfolio reshuffle". —Dawn Archives
In an interesting turn of events on Saturday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry offered to voluntarily step down from his post in favour of Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid after the latter reportedly claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had discussed a proposed portfolio "reshuffle" with him.

Sheikh Rashid’s ‘controversial’ comments were aired by a section of private media channels, showing him talking to a person before the start of a press conference in Lahore.

During the ‘off-camera’ discussion, the railways minister claimed that the prime minister had called him four times to deliberate on the matter. Moreover, passing remarks about Chaudhry's recent trip to the United Kingdom, Rashid reportedly said that the minister was having a “picnic in London”.

As soon as news about these comments started making rounds on social media, Chaudhry took to Twitter saying he will be “more than happy to vacate [his] position for Sheikh Rasheed and serve as MNA”.

“We all use trust [and] powers bestowed by [the] people of Pakistan, and [the] PM decides who is best fit in the role,” the information minister said. He, however, made it clear that until he is a minister he will "not bow to blackmailing of advertisement lobby”.

Later in the day, Rashid appeared on a private media channel and tried to issue a ‘clarification’ about his earlier remarks, saying Chaudhry was like a younger brother to him.

“I have no intention to take over the information ministry. Even if the premier offers me the portfolio I will politely refuse,” Rashid said while talking to ARY News.

It is pertinent to mention that the prime minister has reportedly summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet on Monday to review the performance of federal ministers on an individual level.

Ravi
Dec 08, 2018 08:24pm

Rashid id capable of creating controversy..

Recommend 0
Danish
Dec 08, 2018 08:29pm

Interesting rumour . Fawad Chaudhry won't step down in favour of sheikh Rashed. Both love their portfolio.

Recommend 0
Abid
Dec 08, 2018 08:30pm

Well now its ptis turn to face music of infighting. Chaudhary vs rashid, asad umer's rumored resignation... Let's see how things unfold!

Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Dec 08, 2018 08:33pm

Dear Imran Khan! Please keep Fawad Chaudhry as an Information Minister. He is fearless and yet makes comments carefully. In my opinion, he is definitely better suited for the position of Information Minister than Sheikh Rashid.

Recommend 0
Mazhar
Dec 08, 2018 08:33pm

Sheikh Rashid, stop being a bully, you have your job to do.... so do it. let others do theirs. If the PM called you it is between you and the PM, no one else needs to know.....who are you trying to impress with all this boasting

Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 08, 2018 08:39pm

Making problems because PTI had no problems.

Recommend 0

