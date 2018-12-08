DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Indian officials offered Rs20m to drop out of 2014 Asian squash championship: Farhan Mehboob

Imran SiddiquiUpdated December 08, 2018

Email

The winning teams of 2014 Asian Squash Team Championship. — Photo by author
The winning teams of 2014 Asian Squash Team Championship. — Photo by author

Pakistani squash player Farhan Mehboob on Saturday claimed that he had been offered Rs20 million by Indian officials to drop out of a match during the 2014's Asian Squash Team Championship, DawnNewsTV reported.

During a conversation with journalists following the CNS International Squash Championship, held recently in Karachi, Mehboob said he was approached by the Indian officials who pretended to be match-fixers during the 2014 tournament.

The squash player claimed that he had refused the offer and told the officials that he "would not sell [his] country even if [he's] offered a billion rupees".

Mehboob said he had immediately informed his coach, manager, and officials of the Pakistan Squash Federation about the incident.

Pakistan had clinched the 2014's Asian Squash Team Championship title by defeating Malaysia and Mehboob was the star player of the Pakistani side that year.

India had ended up at the third spot in the tournament.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 08, 2018

The civilian ‘page’

THE ‘same-page’ mantra has returned with force as the PTI-led federal government struggles to find its feet and...
December 08, 2018

Trade with India

AS both Pakistan and India continue to trade barbs and engage in a Twitter war, a powerful reality in their equation...
December 08, 2018

Fight against TB

DESPITE being eliminated or drastically reduced in several high-income countries — largely due to the prevalence ...
December 07, 2018

Electoral hurdles

ELECTORAL assessments about the July polls have done little to dissipate the misgivings that continue to persist ...
Updated December 07, 2018

Breaking treaties

Mike Pompeo’s statement in Brussels serves only to draw attention to US' own questionable record in upholding treaties.
December 07, 2018

Education in Sindh

EARLIER this week, the provincial education department informed the Sindh High Court that 11,850 primary schools out...