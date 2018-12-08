Society’s mindset needs to be changed to combat harassment: Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Other than implementing laws, there is a need to change the society’s mindset to combat harassment, Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari said on Friday.

“Our ministry is working on creating awareness about the laws, especially for people who are differently abled,” Dr Mazari said at a seminar on Harassment Faced by Women with Disabilities in Pakistan.

Harassment faced by women with disabilities is a global issue, the minister said. She said the State of Pakistan does not make any discrimination and that the actual discrimination comes from family and society level.

“Our laws provide equal access to women and we need to tackle the real issue of priority which women, especially those with disabilities, have been facing from society and families,” she said.

Dr Mazari informed the gathering of her ministry’s efforts towards working on devising new legislation for protecting the rights of people with disabilities.

“The new bill regarding the rights of people with disabilities will be implemented as soon it is passed through parliamentary process. This bill focuses on the rights of people with disabilities in general and women, children and transgender in particular,” the minister said.

Earlier in her discussion with a UN Women delegation headed by UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, the two discussed various human rights issues and matters related to mutual cooperation especially focusing on implementation of existing laws particularly for women empowerment, gender-based violence, child abuse and protection of their rights. Both sides agreed on extending cooperation to protect the basic rights especially the rights of women.

The pivotal points discussed in the meeting were human rights issues apropos Pakistan with special emphasis on gender equality and women empowerment.

UNDP Pakistan Resident Coordinator Neil Buhne was also attending the event.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2018