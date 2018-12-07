Siemens, Volkswagen keen to invest in Pakistan's IT, auto sectors, says German envoy

German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler on Friday said his country's giant companies were interested to invest in diverse fields especially Information Technology and auto manufacturing.

“German giants like Volkswagen and Siemens have shown their desire to invest in Pakistan,” he said during a meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Developmen Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, a press release said.

The German envoy, who called on Bukhari in Islamabad, discussed matters pertaining to bilateral interests with a special focus on importing Pakistani manpower by creating more work opportunities for them in Germany.

The two also discussed the impact of Brexit and the dynamics of the labour market in post-Brexit Germany. The ambassador said that there was an emerging need for mechatronics experts in German industries which would eventually prompt the requirement for mechatronics experts to be brought in from across the globe.

“German legislatures will pass laws for immigrant workers in March next year for the purpose,” the press release added.

Bukhari assured Kobler of Pakistan's interest in providing the required technical workforce to Germany on priority basis and the two decided to evolve a mechanism for the systematic export of Pakistani manpower to Germany.