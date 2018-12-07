Siemens, Volkswagen keen to invest in Pakistan's IT, auto sectors, says German envoy
German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler on Friday said his country's giant companies were interested to invest in diverse fields especially Information Technology and auto manufacturing.
“German giants like Volkswagen and Siemens have shown their desire to invest in Pakistan,” he said during a meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Developmen Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, a press release said.
The German envoy, who called on Bukhari in Islamabad, discussed matters pertaining to bilateral interests with a special focus on importing Pakistani manpower by creating more work opportunities for them in Germany.
The two also discussed the impact of Brexit and the dynamics of the labour market in post-Brexit Germany. The ambassador said that there was an emerging need for mechatronics experts in German industries which would eventually prompt the requirement for mechatronics experts to be brought in from across the globe.
“German legislatures will pass laws for immigrant workers in March next year for the purpose,” the press release added.
Bukhari assured Kobler of Pakistan's interest in providing the required technical workforce to Germany on priority basis and the two decided to evolve a mechanism for the systematic export of Pakistani manpower to Germany.
Good news, indicating that prominent countries like Germany have faith and willingness to invest in IT, automobile and other industries. This also shows trurst and confidence on PM Imran Khan and his government - obviously, a honest and dedicated leader plays an important part in restoring TRUST and attracting foreign investment.
German investment will be in the interest of Pakistan. German investments will help Pakistan Diversify economy and improve technology.
Good, reliable and productive...
Welcome to the fertile land of six seasons and to the soil of brave, hardworking and talented 225 million people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, who are world famous for being great hosts always treating their guests with respect, care and dignity.
good news for educated youth.
That would be a boost.
I do not believe you sir!
Many promise made before
well done zulfi bukhari, "and they were firing him"?