Will resign if a single house is razed in Karachi: Mayor Waseem Akhtar

Imtiaz AliUpdated December 07, 2018

Mayor Waseem Akhtar defended the removal of encroachments from markets and roads but opposed the idea of erasing illegal properties. — DawnNewsTV
After the federal government on Friday filed a review petition before the Supreme Court against the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Karachi, Mayor Waseem Akhtar held a press conference to record protest against plans to demolish illegal houses during the drive.

Though the mayor defended the removal of encroachments from markets and roads, he opposed the idea of razing illegal houses. "I will resign if a single house is touched," Akhtar told the news conference.

Akhtar said that the markets set up by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) were also razed during the ongoing operation, which is being run under his supervision.

He announced that in the first phase, the KMC will arrange 1,000 shops for the affectees of the anti-encroachment drive as an alternative, adding that the KMC was supporting the affected people.

He said the corporation had received court orders to remove encroachments from parks, footpaths, and nullahs.

"Some people have started point-scoring over the operation against encroachments," he added.

Earlier in the day, Governor Sindh Imran Ismael's spokesperson said that the decision to file a review petition had been taken at a recent meeting between the governor and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the spokesperson, the governor had apprised the prime minister about the concerns and reservations of the affected people.

Subsequently, the federal government pleaded before the apex court to grant space and time in order to ensure the rehabilitation process.

On Monday, Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani had also said that those affected by the ongoing operation against encroachments would not be left alone and soon they would be provided alternative places.

Furthermore, the minister had made it clear that the Sindh government would not demolish any house and if the judiciary issued any such order the government would itself take up the matter in court.

M. Emad
Dec 07, 2018 07:34pm

PPP now the lord of Karachi !

Recommend 0
Maboob Saleem
Dec 07, 2018 07:34pm

Stop the baby games. You won't resign.

Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Dec 07, 2018 07:35pm

Qabza is an illegal offense, must be discouraged through punitive measures...

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Dec 07, 2018 07:59pm

The mayor is right, all this demolition further dispossesses the dispossessed. Empress Market was perhaps sufficient for Karachis' needs in 1881, the shops around it burgeoned as the city grew, those displaced shop owners deserve alternative places to do their business.

Recommend 0
Big Bird
Dec 07, 2018 08:15pm

Hurry up then.

Recommend 0
Asif Kidwai
Dec 07, 2018 08:27pm

It is time to get rid of all illegal Qabza and we need to start with the Bilawal house that Zardari built by forcing people to sell their properties, why we haven not started their. That is a prime property and government can recover a lot of that illegal money zardari stashed under that property.

Recommend 0
Jalbani Baloch
Dec 07, 2018 08:36pm

Please do not play politics in purely a civic matter. As authorized by the SC, the KMC should continue with its anti encroachment drive and remove all illegal encroachments from all the part of this metropolitan city. He should not mix his drive with the actions of KDA and SBCA, if the latter are initiating any drive to raze the houses to ground either constructed illegally for on government lands. This is their mandate and they are not supposed to get dictation from Mayor of Karachi. Treat illegal encroachment as illegal, whether it is under the areas controlled by KMC, KDA or SBCA.

Recommend 0

