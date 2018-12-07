DAWN.COM

Inclusion of madressah students in Naya Pakistan Youth Programme 'a revolutionary step': minister

Javed HussainDecember 07, 2018

Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri (L) and prime minister's aide Usman Dar (R) discuss measures to include religious seminaries' students in youth programme. — Photo by author
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar on Friday met Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri to discuss measures the government plans to implement in order to bring seminary students into the mainstream.

Dar, who is Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to include all young students who study in seminaries into the framework of his Naya Pakistan Youth Programme because he wanted them to have a "bright future".

Dar said that the government aims to provide interest-free loans, medical facilities, vocational training and jobs to pupils of religious seminaries so they can compete with students who have been educated in mainstream schools.

The premier's aide added that madressah students are the country's "precious assets", and that their talents should not go to waste.

Qadri lauded the initiative and said that the inclusion of madressah students in the youth programme taken by the prime minister would be a "revolutionary step".

The initiative is in line with the PTI government's goal to bring madressahs into mainstream and eradicate class-based education.

The party's manifesto promises to "map out and register all seminaries across Pakistan" and "introduce literacy and mathematics teaching as formal subjects within the Madressah curriculum".

Talha Khalil
Dec 07, 2018 02:26pm

On one hand the economy is still and on the other hand they are discussing programmes. On one hand removing encroachments of poor people and on the other hand building shelters for poor people. Like seriously?

TALKS of this government are still cool on all levels. Though results and ground realities are still discouraging.

Recommend 0
Mad
Dec 07, 2018 02:29pm

Good step

Recommend 0
iftikhar
Dec 07, 2018 02:35pm

that is huge youth must be put in a system where they contribute and make hand earned living rather than grownup on donations and contributions only its a great work force

Recommend 0
BhaRAT
Dec 07, 2018 02:42pm

@Talha Khalil, How’s encroachment in anyway related to building shelters? Were Shelters built in the area which have been destroyed in anti encroachment drive? If not than what you’re trying to say?

Recommend 0
Khurram
Dec 07, 2018 02:43pm

Minister, please be informed that on any front, be it accountancy, business or even religious education, Madarssah students are way much better than you, and certainly have a future two times brighter to yours'.

Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 07, 2018 02:51pm

Great Initiative. I hope its not all talk and Gov. seriously follows through on this program.

Recommend 0
mo
Dec 07, 2018 03:16pm

Excellent approach. More help needed for the poor. Education, homes and jobs needs to created.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 07, 2018 03:41pm

Got to love this man.

Recommend 0

