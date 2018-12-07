DAWN.COM

Somerville salvo brings New Zealand close to victory as Pakistan slump

APUpdated December 07, 2018

New Zealand spinner Will Somerville delivers the ball during the last day of the third and final Test. — File
New Zealand spinner Will Somerville delivers the ball during the last day of the third and final Test. — File

Debutant off-spinner Will Somerville took two wickets off successive balls to bring New Zealand within sight of a series-clinching victory as Pakistan slumped to 55-5 in the third and final Test in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Somerville dismissed Haris Sohail (9) with the third ball of his first over and then had Asad Shafiq caught off the next to leave Pakistan tottering at lunch on the fifth day, chasing a 280-run target.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed for 22 in the last over before lunch by spinner Ajaz Patel. Babar Azam was not out on four as Pakistan were rocked.

New Zealand now need another five wickets in the remaining 58.2 overs to clinch the series, their first away series win against Pakistan since 1969.

The series is currently tied at 1-1.

Pakistan were off to another disastrous start when Mohammad Hafeez was bowled by fast bowler Tim Southee for eight, his last innings in Test cricket.

Hafeez had announced he will retire from Tests after this match.

Medium pacer Colin de Grandhomme had first-innings centurion Azhar Ali caught behind for five before Somerville's double strike pushed Pakistan to the brink.

Somerville has figures of 2-4 in two overs.

Earlier, New Zealand declared their second innings on 353-7 after some 45 minutes of batting with Henry Nicholls remaining unbeaten on 126 and Kane Williamson dismissed at his overnight score of 139.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah finished with 4-129, 29 wickets in the series.

Comments (23)

desi dimag
Dec 07, 2018 01:07pm

Hope Pakistan will draw this test.

Razzak
Dec 07, 2018 01:11pm

Except Pakistan., NZ would have never set ths target and time for anyone els. They know how goods PAK team in 4th Inn.

Ash2000
Dec 07, 2018 01:18pm

Match will finish by tea.

Juggernaut
Dec 07, 2018 01:54pm

Players were busy celebrating yasir shah's success forget the fact that test match is yet to be finished.

Cricketer
Dec 07, 2018 01:55pm

Pakistan gets defeated in their Home ground. What to say now.

Cricketer
Dec 07, 2018 01:56pm

Even Zimbabwe could have played better than Pakistan in this series.

Kash
Dec 07, 2018 01:58pm

These pitches need to be dug up and setup to take spin on 1st day. The pitches are not coducive to home team. Pakistan may as well play may to september (summer) tests in England and play winter tests in uae (october - February)

citizen
Dec 07, 2018 02:02pm

Our world class batsmen will destroy kiwis...

Arju
Dec 07, 2018 02:09pm

@Ash2000, Even before that! Sarfraz role is to fill up the playing 11. Just doing nothing!!

shahid
Dec 07, 2018 02:15pm

NZ didn't need to labor for that lead as we can't even score 100 in a 4th innings of a home test.

Umar Makhdumi
Dec 07, 2018 02:16pm

NZ have all the chance of winning. Desperately missing Misbah and Younus.

TOMATO
Dec 07, 2018 02:22pm

55/5....gasping to save face!

Sagar
Dec 07, 2018 02:28pm

I did predict yesterday and a day before, that Pakistan is going to loose. I said, if NZ sets a target of around 250, Pakistani batting would crumble under the pressure.

Karachiwala
Dec 07, 2018 02:31pm

Yasir dint deliver when it mattered the most, even when the ball was turning square on a 4th day pitch. How come NZ spinners are able to take wickets on the same pitch? But it's okay, he is still learning. And other bowlers dint deliver too. And Sarfaraz's unimaginative captaincy dint help either.

John
Dec 07, 2018 02:32pm

I have observed one thing about current Pakistani bowling lineup - unlike in the past, this bowling line up bowls within the stumps - be it in any format. Once you get used to it, you can easily play them.

rafeeq
Dec 07, 2018 02:33pm

boyz played well

H Khan
Dec 07, 2018 02:45pm

Seems like they only needed 29 overs.

H Khan
Dec 07, 2018 02:46pm

@rafeeq, yes, boys from New Zealand

Danish
Dec 07, 2018 02:46pm

Pakistan is best team in world. This final test will definitely win by Pakistan 209runs is not big target. All need hard hitting like T-20 match

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 07, 2018 02:49pm

A great test of nerves, traits and cricketing skills for the greenshirts batsmen related to endurance, dedication and perseverance on the last day of the on-going third and final est match against the Kiwis at the famous and historic Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in the island capital city of Dubai, U.A.E. As per the centuries old adage, " when the going gets tough, only the toughs get going."

Riaz
Dec 07, 2018 03:23pm

NZ deserve winning the series, better led, better tactics, and they have the best batsman.

Venkatesh
Dec 07, 2018 03:24pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Yes the thought get going from the crease to the pavilion

Chaman Bahar2
Dec 07, 2018 03:41pm

It will be achievement if Pak can save the test

