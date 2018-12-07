Somerville salvo brings New Zealand close to victory as Pakistan slump
Debutant off-spinner Will Somerville took two wickets off successive balls to bring New Zealand within sight of a series-clinching victory as Pakistan slumped to 55-5 in the third and final Test in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
Somerville dismissed Haris Sohail (9) with the third ball of his first over and then had Asad Shafiq caught off the next to leave Pakistan tottering at lunch on the fifth day, chasing a 280-run target.
Opener Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed for 22 in the last over before lunch by spinner Ajaz Patel. Babar Azam was not out on four as Pakistan were rocked.
New Zealand now need another five wickets in the remaining 58.2 overs to clinch the series, their first away series win against Pakistan since 1969.
The series is currently tied at 1-1.
Pakistan were off to another disastrous start when Mohammad Hafeez was bowled by fast bowler Tim Southee for eight, his last innings in Test cricket.
Hafeez had announced he will retire from Tests after this match.
Medium pacer Colin de Grandhomme had first-innings centurion Azhar Ali caught behind for five before Somerville's double strike pushed Pakistan to the brink.
Somerville has figures of 2-4 in two overs.
Earlier, New Zealand declared their second innings on 353-7 after some 45 minutes of batting with Henry Nicholls remaining unbeaten on 126 and Kane Williamson dismissed at his overnight score of 139.
Leg-spinner Yasir Shah finished with 4-129, 29 wickets in the series.
Comments (23)
Hope Pakistan will draw this test.
Except Pakistan., NZ would have never set ths target and time for anyone els. They know how goods PAK team in 4th Inn.
Match will finish by tea.
Players were busy celebrating yasir shah's success forget the fact that test match is yet to be finished.
Pakistan gets defeated in their Home ground. What to say now.
Even Zimbabwe could have played better than Pakistan in this series.
These pitches need to be dug up and setup to take spin on 1st day. The pitches are not coducive to home team. Pakistan may as well play may to september (summer) tests in England and play winter tests in uae (october - February)
Our world class batsmen will destroy kiwis...
@Ash2000, Even before that! Sarfraz role is to fill up the playing 11. Just doing nothing!!
NZ didn't need to labor for that lead as we can't even score 100 in a 4th innings of a home test.
NZ have all the chance of winning. Desperately missing Misbah and Younus.
55/5....gasping to save face!
I did predict yesterday and a day before, that Pakistan is going to loose. I said, if NZ sets a target of around 250, Pakistani batting would crumble under the pressure.
Yasir dint deliver when it mattered the most, even when the ball was turning square on a 4th day pitch. How come NZ spinners are able to take wickets on the same pitch? But it's okay, he is still learning. And other bowlers dint deliver too. And Sarfaraz's unimaginative captaincy dint help either.
I have observed one thing about current Pakistani bowling lineup - unlike in the past, this bowling line up bowls within the stumps - be it in any format. Once you get used to it, you can easily play them.
boyz played well
Seems like they only needed 29 overs.
@rafeeq, yes, boys from New Zealand
Pakistan is best team in world. This final test will definitely win by Pakistan 209runs is not big target. All need hard hitting like T-20 match
A great test of nerves, traits and cricketing skills for the greenshirts batsmen related to endurance, dedication and perseverance on the last day of the on-going third and final est match against the Kiwis at the famous and historic Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in the island capital city of Dubai, U.A.E. As per the centuries old adage, " when the going gets tough, only the toughs get going."
NZ deserve winning the series, better led, better tactics, and they have the best batsman.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Yes the thought get going from the crease to the pavilion
It will be achievement if Pak can save the test