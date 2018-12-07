DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 123 runs in third Test, clinch series 2-1

APUpdated December 07, 2018

Email

New Zealand cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed. — AFP
New Zealand cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed. — AFP
New Zealand spinner Will Somerville delivers the ball during the last day of the third and final Test. — File
New Zealand spinner Will Somerville delivers the ball during the last day of the third and final Test. — File

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 123 runs on the fifth day of the third and final Test on Friday to win the three-match series 2-1.

Pakistan were set 280 runs to win, but were dismissed for 156 in 56.1 overs with spinners Ajaz Patel taking 3-42 and Will Somerville collecting 3-52 in Abu Dhabi.

It was New Zealand's first away series win against Pakistan since their 1-0 win in Pakistan in 1969. Pakistan's Babar Azam top-scored with 51.

New Zealand won the first Test by four runs in Abu Dhabi while Pakistan were victorious in the second by an innings and 16 runs in Dubai.

Scores: New Zealand 274 and 353-7 dec; Pakistan 348 and 156.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (38)

1000 characters
desi dimag
Dec 07, 2018 01:07pm

Hope Pakistan will draw this test.

Recommend 0
Razzak
Dec 07, 2018 01:11pm

Except Pakistan., NZ would have never set ths target and time for anyone els. They know how goods PAK team in 4th Inn.

Recommend 0
Ash2000
Dec 07, 2018 01:18pm

Match will finish by tea.

Recommend 0
Juggernaut
Dec 07, 2018 01:54pm

Players were busy celebrating yasir shah's success forget the fact that test match is yet to be finished.

Recommend 0
Cricketer
Dec 07, 2018 01:55pm

Pakistan gets defeated in their Home ground. What to say now.

Recommend 0
Cricketer
Dec 07, 2018 01:56pm

Even Zimbabwe could have played better than Pakistan in this series.

Recommend 0
Kash
Dec 07, 2018 01:58pm

These pitches need to be dug up and setup to take spin on 1st day. The pitches are not coducive to home team. Pakistan may as well play may to september (summer) tests in England and play winter tests in uae (october - February)

Recommend 0
citizen
Dec 07, 2018 02:02pm

Our world class batsmen will destroy kiwis...

Recommend 0
Arju
Dec 07, 2018 02:09pm

@Ash2000, Even before that! Sarfraz role is to fill up the playing 11. Just doing nothing!!

Recommend 0
shahid
Dec 07, 2018 02:15pm

NZ didn't need to labor for that lead as we can't even score 100 in a 4th innings of a home test.

Recommend 0
Umar Makhdumi
Dec 07, 2018 02:16pm

NZ have all the chance of winning. Desperately missing Misbah and Younus.

Recommend 0
TOMATO
Dec 07, 2018 02:22pm

55/5....gasping to save face!

Recommend 0
Sagar
Dec 07, 2018 02:28pm

I did predict yesterday and a day before, that Pakistan is going to loose. I said, if NZ sets a target of around 250, Pakistani batting would crumble under the pressure.

Recommend 0
Karachiwala
Dec 07, 2018 02:31pm

Yasir dint deliver when it mattered the most, even when the ball was turning square on a 4th day pitch. How come NZ spinners are able to take wickets on the same pitch? But it's okay, he is still learning. And other bowlers dint deliver too. And Sarfaraz's unimaginative captaincy dint help either.

Recommend 0
John
Dec 07, 2018 02:32pm

I have observed one thing about current Pakistani bowling lineup - unlike in the past, this bowling line up bowls within the stumps - be it in any format. Once you get used to it, you can easily play them.

Recommend 0
rafeeq
Dec 07, 2018 02:33pm

boyz played well

Recommend 0
H Khan
Dec 07, 2018 02:45pm

Seems like they only needed 29 overs.

Recommend 0
H Khan
Dec 07, 2018 02:46pm

@rafeeq, yes, boys from New Zealand

Recommend 0
Danish
Dec 07, 2018 02:46pm

Pakistan is best team in world. This final test will definitely win by Pakistan 209runs is not big target. All need hard hitting like T-20 match

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 07, 2018 02:49pm

A great test of nerves, traits and cricketing skills for the greenshirts batsmen related to endurance, dedication and perseverance on the last day of the on-going third and final est match against the Kiwis at the famous and historic Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in the island capital city of Dubai, U.A.E. As per the centuries old adage, " when the going gets tough, only the toughs get going."

Recommend 0
Riaz
Dec 07, 2018 03:23pm

NZ deserve winning the series, better led, better tactics, and they have the best batsman.

Recommend 0
Venkatesh
Dec 07, 2018 03:24pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Yes the thought get going from the crease to the pavilion

Recommend 0
Chaman Bahar2
Dec 07, 2018 03:41pm

It will be achievement if Pak can save the test

Recommend 0
pervez
Dec 07, 2018 04:17pm

One thing I have observed throughout the test series - empty stands. Earlier I was sad. But today after seeing Pakistani batting, I guess most did the right thing by saving their money. May be time to focus more on other sports.

Recommend 0
WAYTOGO
Dec 07, 2018 04:21pm

137/8 with still 28 overs to go! Writing on the wall for Pak unless Babar Azam can do a miracle!

Recommend 0
ashok
Dec 07, 2018 04:26pm

You loose a test series to NZ who doesn't know how to play spin? We had given them whitewash. And you dream of playing against India? India will defeat you by a margin of 2 innings and give you a silver-wash.

Recommend 0
ajay
Dec 07, 2018 04:36pm

My prediction - both Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi will score tons and Pakistan will win this series.

Recommend 0
Cruiser
Dec 07, 2018 04:40pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, and they have failed the test in home conditions..

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Dec 07, 2018 04:42pm

Sad, Shaheens couldn't save this match.

Recommend 0
WAYTOGO
Dec 07, 2018 04:43pm

All over...final rites performed. NZ win the test series 2-1 in the historical stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE! :)

Recommend 0
Sagar
Dec 07, 2018 04:49pm

Kane Williams alone - 139 (283) with 13 fours

Entire Pakistan team - 156 (337) with 16 fours

Recommend 0
Jehangir Khan
Dec 07, 2018 04:54pm

Unbelievable...I am out of words....how many times we will see pakistan collapsing so bad? This was supposed to be a draw match but batsmen simply couldn't take the pressure and failed miserably. Most unpredictable cricket team in the world is pakistan.

Recommend 0
Sandeep
Dec 07, 2018 04:58pm

@ashok, very harsh..NZ captain is one of the best player of spin

Recommend 0
Juggernaut
Dec 07, 2018 05:07pm

@Karachiwala, Please note NZ bowlers are even more rookie and inexperience than yasir shah. Still they won the match, that is what count.

Recommend 0
R A
Dec 07, 2018 05:09pm

Long time ago a famous Australian cricketer said Pakistan has some of the best players in the world but as a team they are among the worst Is it still true ?

Recommend 0
Umair Karim
Dec 07, 2018 05:22pm

Any team winning the toss in a test match against Pakistan and opts to bat first has already won the 50 percent of the match mentally keeping in mind that they can bundle-up Pakistan by leaving them with a target between 150 - 200 in the second innings regardless of it to be either seaming, turning or a flat track.

Recommend 0
GEMINI
Dec 07, 2018 05:27pm

Lack of mental strenght and belief are the causes behind this fragility. Poor show to say the least.

Recommend 0
GEMINI
Dec 07, 2018 05:27pm

Lack of mental strenght and belief are the causes behind this fragility. Poor show to say the least.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 07, 2018

Electoral hurdles

ELECTORAL assessments about the July polls have done little to dissipate the misgivings that continue to persist ...
Updated December 07, 2018

Breaking treaties

Mike Pompeo’s statement in Brussels serves only to draw attention to US' own questionable record in upholding treaties.
December 07, 2018

Education in Sindh

EARLIER this week, the provincial education department informed the Sindh High Court that 11,850 primary schools out...
Updated December 06, 2018

Khalilzad’s visit

Zalmay Khalilzad has visited Pakistan and likely discussed further steps to nudge forward an incipient peace process.
December 06, 2018

Politics of adjustment

JUDGING from the remarks that he made at the South Asia Economic Summit in Islamabad on Tuesday, it appears that...
December 06, 2018

Tax for better health

THE government’s recent decision to impose a tax on cigarettes and sugar-sweetened beverages is a much-needed step...