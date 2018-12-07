New Zealand beat Pakistan by 123 runs in third Test, clinch series 2-1

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 123 runs on the fifth day of the third and final Test on Friday to win the three-match series 2-1.

Pakistan were set 280 runs to win, but were dismissed for 156 in 56.1 overs with spinners Ajaz Patel taking 3-42 and Will Somerville collecting 3-52 in Abu Dhabi.

It was New Zealand's first away series win against Pakistan since their 1-0 win in Pakistan in 1969. Pakistan's Babar Azam top-scored with 51.

New Zealand won the first Test by four runs in Abu Dhabi while Pakistan were victorious in the second by an innings and 16 runs in Dubai.

Scores: New Zealand 274 and 353-7 dec; Pakistan 348 and 156.