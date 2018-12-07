New Zealand beat Pakistan by 123 runs in third Test, clinch series 2-1
December 07, 2018
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 123 runs on the fifth day of the third and final Test on Friday to win the three-match series 2-1.
Pakistan were set 280 runs to win, but were dismissed for 156 in 56.1 overs with spinners Ajaz Patel taking 3-42 and Will Somerville collecting 3-52 in Abu Dhabi.
It was New Zealand's first away series win against Pakistan since their 1-0 win in Pakistan in 1969. Pakistan's Babar Azam top-scored with 51.
New Zealand won the first Test by four runs in Abu Dhabi while Pakistan were victorious in the second by an innings and 16 runs in Dubai.
Scores: New Zealand 274 and 353-7 dec; Pakistan 348 and 156.
Comments (38)
Hope Pakistan will draw this test.
Except Pakistan., NZ would have never set ths target and time for anyone els. They know how goods PAK team in 4th Inn.
Match will finish by tea.
Players were busy celebrating yasir shah's success forget the fact that test match is yet to be finished.
Pakistan gets defeated in their Home ground. What to say now.
Even Zimbabwe could have played better than Pakistan in this series.
These pitches need to be dug up and setup to take spin on 1st day. The pitches are not coducive to home team. Pakistan may as well play may to september (summer) tests in England and play winter tests in uae (october - February)
Our world class batsmen will destroy kiwis...
@Ash2000, Even before that! Sarfraz role is to fill up the playing 11. Just doing nothing!!
NZ didn't need to labor for that lead as we can't even score 100 in a 4th innings of a home test.
NZ have all the chance of winning. Desperately missing Misbah and Younus.
55/5....gasping to save face!
I did predict yesterday and a day before, that Pakistan is going to loose. I said, if NZ sets a target of around 250, Pakistani batting would crumble under the pressure.
Yasir dint deliver when it mattered the most, even when the ball was turning square on a 4th day pitch. How come NZ spinners are able to take wickets on the same pitch? But it's okay, he is still learning. And other bowlers dint deliver too. And Sarfaraz's unimaginative captaincy dint help either.
I have observed one thing about current Pakistani bowling lineup - unlike in the past, this bowling line up bowls within the stumps - be it in any format. Once you get used to it, you can easily play them.
boyz played well
Seems like they only needed 29 overs.
@rafeeq, yes, boys from New Zealand
Pakistan is best team in world. This final test will definitely win by Pakistan 209runs is not big target. All need hard hitting like T-20 match
A great test of nerves, traits and cricketing skills for the greenshirts batsmen related to endurance, dedication and perseverance on the last day of the on-going third and final est match against the Kiwis at the famous and historic Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in the island capital city of Dubai, U.A.E. As per the centuries old adage, " when the going gets tough, only the toughs get going."
NZ deserve winning the series, better led, better tactics, and they have the best batsman.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Yes the thought get going from the crease to the pavilion
It will be achievement if Pak can save the test
One thing I have observed throughout the test series - empty stands. Earlier I was sad. But today after seeing Pakistani batting, I guess most did the right thing by saving their money. May be time to focus more on other sports.
137/8 with still 28 overs to go! Writing on the wall for Pak unless Babar Azam can do a miracle!
You loose a test series to NZ who doesn't know how to play spin? We had given them whitewash. And you dream of playing against India? India will defeat you by a margin of 2 innings and give you a silver-wash.
My prediction - both Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi will score tons and Pakistan will win this series.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, and they have failed the test in home conditions..
Sad, Shaheens couldn't save this match.
All over...final rites performed. NZ win the test series 2-1 in the historical stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE! :)
Kane Williams alone - 139 (283) with 13 fours
Entire Pakistan team - 156 (337) with 16 fours
Unbelievable...I am out of words....how many times we will see pakistan collapsing so bad? This was supposed to be a draw match but batsmen simply couldn't take the pressure and failed miserably. Most unpredictable cricket team in the world is pakistan.
@ashok, very harsh..NZ captain is one of the best player of spin
@Karachiwala, Please note NZ bowlers are even more rookie and inexperience than yasir shah. Still they won the match, that is what count.
Long time ago a famous Australian cricketer said Pakistan has some of the best players in the world but as a team they are among the worst Is it still true ?
Any team winning the toss in a test match against Pakistan and opts to bat first has already won the 50 percent of the match mentally keeping in mind that they can bundle-up Pakistan by leaving them with a target between 150 - 200 in the second innings regardless of it to be either seaming, turning or a flat track.
Lack of mental strenght and belief are the causes behind this fragility. Poor show to say the least.
