PM Khan congratulates Yasir Shah on 'stellar' record-breaking performance

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday congratulated leg-spinner Yasir Shah on breaking an 82-year-old world record in cricket, becoming the first bowler to take 200 Test wickets in 33 matches.

The 32-year-old broke the record held by Australian leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmett ─ who took 200 wickets in 36 Test matches in 1936 against South Africa in Johannesburg ─ on the fourth day of the third Test against New Zealand on Thursday.

"Congratulations to Yasir Shah," the premier tweeted. "Last week he had equalled my record of 14 wickets in a Test match. Stellar performance."

Yasir, whose 14 wickets helped Pakistan level the series 1-1 in Dubai, now has 27 wickets in the three Tests against New Zealand.

Yasir was also the fastest Pakistani to 50 wickets (nine Tests). He reached 100 wickets in 17 Tests — second only to Englishman George Lohmann who took 16 matches during a Test in Johannesburg in 1896.