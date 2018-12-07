PM Khan congratulates Yasir Shah on 'stellar' record-breaking performance
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday congratulated leg-spinner Yasir Shah on breaking an 82-year-old world record in cricket, becoming the first bowler to take 200 Test wickets in 33 matches.
The 32-year-old broke the record held by Australian leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmett ─ who took 200 wickets in 36 Test matches in 1936 against South Africa in Johannesburg ─ on the fourth day of the third Test against New Zealand on Thursday.
"Congratulations to Yasir Shah," the premier tweeted. "Last week he had equalled my record of 14 wickets in a Test match. Stellar performance."
Yasir, whose 14 wickets helped Pakistan level the series 1-1 in Dubai, now has 27 wickets in the three Tests against New Zealand.
Yasir was also the fastest Pakistani to 50 wickets (nine Tests). He reached 100 wickets in 17 Tests — second only to Englishman George Lohmann who took 16 matches during a Test in Johannesburg in 1896.
Comments (5)
Great feat
Well done Yasir
Really proud of you and keep up the excellent work
300 wickets next please in the next 3 years
Its good to see a prime minister who is active in politics, sports, religion and culture.
@Zeeshandxb, Yes exactly we’re more than thrilled to finally got rid of corrupt and Incompetent Nawaz Sharif
Amazing. Great job Yasir Shah.
Yasir Shah, my fellow name-brother. -Yasser Shah