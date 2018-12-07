Man held for ‘maligning’ ex-wife on social media

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Federal Investigation Agency cyber crime wing has arrested a man for creating fake WhatsApp and Facebook accounts in the name of his ex-wife and posting obscene pictures to malign her.

According to the FIA’s Faisalabad cyber crime wing in-charge Shoaib Haroon, the suspect, Waqar Mahmood, a resident of Chichawatni, was arrested on the complaint of his former wife who resided in Garh Mohalla locality of Gojra.

He said during interrogation the suspect confessed to have created six fake WhatsApp and two Facebook accounts on his mobile phone for maligning his ex-spouse.

He said the complainant was divorced by the suspect who also hurls threats at her.

FIA booked the suspect under sections 20, 21 and 24 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016.

DIES: A man died and three others were injured critically on Thursday when two motorcycles collided with each other and then hit by a tractor-trolley on Thursday near Chak 309-GB on Pirmahal-Khikha road.

Chuttiana police said Zaman and Luqman, both residents of Chak 309-GB were on a motorcycle when it collided with another motorbike on which Wasim and Imran Ali of B-Block, Pirmahal, were riding.

After the collision, both the bikes were ran over by a tractor-trolley. As a result, all the four men were seriously injured. They were rushed to the DHQ hospital, where Zaman succumbed to his injuries.

