Fawad Chaudhry urges UK to collaborate with Pakistan against money-laundering

Dawn.comDecember 06, 2018

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, while talking to British parliamentarians on Thursday, said the United Kingdom should work in collaboration with Pakistan to eliminate money-laundering, Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister, during a visit to the UK parliament in London, said the PTI government was committed to ensuring the supremacy of law and wants to rid people of poverty.

He briefed the British parliamentarians on the PTI government's socio-economic reforms agenda, adding that the government will do its best to resolve problems of overseas Pakistanis.

Chaudhry said Pakistan wants the resolution of Kashmir dispute with India through negotiations. “Opening of Kartarpur corridor by Pakistan is an important and positive step and we expect a similar positive response from India,” the minister added.

Later while talking to media in London, the information minister said Pakistan was ready to play a constructive role for the peace process in the Middle East.

Chaudhary said Pakistan was in contact with all the concerned quarters regarding the Middle East crisis.

Commenting on Pakistan's internal matters, the minister said the country’s exports were increasing due to the effective policy being undertaken by the incumbent government.

Furthermore, he said there was complete harmony among civil and military institutions in the country.

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Danish
Dec 06, 2018 09:24pm

What you doing in UK by the way enjoying holidays on tax payers money suppose to stay in Country and save money.

Recommend 0

