PTI's Usman Dar hands over 'money laundering evidence' against Khawaja Asif to NAB

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar on Thursday claimed that he has handed over to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) the evidence of alleged money laundering by former foreign minister Khawaja Asif.

Dar, during a chat with media representatives, said that he has transferred to the corruption watchdog the records of the PML-N leader's foreign investments, including his and his wife's benami transactions in foreign accounts.

Furthermore, the evidence of Asif's secret employment with a foreign company and remuneration contract were handed over to the NAB, he added.

"Khawaja Asif caused irreplaceable damage to the national exchequer as the federal minister for water and power," he said.

Dar, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, claimed that "money was laundered under the garb of an Iqama (resident permit) and employment in a foreign company".

"The proof provided to NAB is enough to expose Khawaja Asif's reality," he said. "I will keep cooperating with NAB officials in the investigation."

Allegations against Asif

In March, the accountability bureau, on a complaint filed by Dar, had launched a probe into allegations of money laundering against his Asif — his fellow Sialkot politician.

In September, the Lahore High Court had issued a notice to Asif while hearing a petition filed by Dar, challenging his victory in Sialkot's NA-73 constituency in the July 25 general election.

The court asked Asif to submit his reply to the petition in which Dar had argued that the PML-N leader did not submit a verified affidavit while submitting his nomination papers. The petitioner had also claimed that Asif lied about his asset details in the nomination papers.

In June, the Supreme Court had overturned an April decision of the Islamabad High Court which had disqualified Asif as a member of the parliament for life under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution for not disclosing his employment in a UAE-based company as an occupation as well as the monthly salary he was receiving.

It was PTI's Dar who had moved the high court against Asif in 2017.