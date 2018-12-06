DAWN.COM

PTI minister Azam Swati resigns 'to uphold moral authority'

Nadir GuramaniUpdated December 06, 2018

Azam Swati resigns as the federal minister for science and tech — DawnNewsTV

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Azam Swati, who is being probed over allegations that he played a role in the transfer of a former capital police chief, tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday.

"To uphold my moral authority, I sent my resignation to the PM [and told him] that I cannot work under these conditions," Swati said.

"Now I will defend my case without any portfolio or authority."

Swati, a member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), is currently facing a case in the Supreme Court over accusation that he had influenced the transfer of former Islamabad Inspector General of Police Jan Mohammad.

The police official's transfer took place after Swati’s son had registered a case against a family of slum dwellers for allegedly trespassing on his family’s land. Five people, including two women, were arrested for trespassing on the land and beating up Swati’s guards.

They were released after a day’s detention as police said a settlement had been reached between the minister and the detained family.

The altercation, coupled with the IGP's transfer, had caught the attention of the media as well as the apex court.

The SC at one point had pondered taking action against Swati under Article 62 of the Constitution before forming a joint investigation team to probe the case.

On November 19, the court-formed JIT had held Swati and his employees responsible for the altercation that took place at his farmhouse and allegedly transpired into the police chief's transfer.

Swati, regarding the IGP's transfer, had earlier disclosed that the police chief was contacted on his mobile phone after making 38 calls and he promised action on his complaint against the neighbours. The next day, he had said, the IGP was approached again to get a follow-up and in response he replied: “No one has talked to you yet?”

On his attitude, “I lodged complaints with the prime minister, the Senate chairman, leader of the house and the state minister for interior,” the minister had said.

While this episode was unfolding, it had appeared that Swati's family may have been encroaching upon government land, following which the Capital Development Authority had issued Swati's wife, the owner of the property, a notice to remove encroachments and unauthorised construction from her farmhouse in 15 days.

Innocent Cries
Dec 06, 2018 03:10pm

Credit goes to Supreme Court. Just decision.

Recommend 0
on-flip side
Dec 06, 2018 03:11pm

new Pakistan!

Recommend 0
Salim (Dubai)
Dec 06, 2018 03:12pm

I don't condone what he did - but this is a good step. Ministers never resigned in the "purana Pakistan" no matter what

Recommend 0
wow
Dec 06, 2018 03:18pm

Well done PTI.

Azam Swati needs to sort his case out.

Recommend 0
RT
Dec 06, 2018 03:18pm

Never, ever saw that happen with the PML N or PPP.

Recommend 0
Ayub
Dec 06, 2018 03:23pm

Good decision.

Recommend 0
Hussain
Dec 06, 2018 03:26pm

Welcome to New Pakistan

Recommend 0
iqbal ahmed
Dec 06, 2018 03:29pm

This is a great the Swati has done by tendering his resignation good for establishing a positive civil society

Recommend 0
Saood
Dec 06, 2018 03:32pm

Well had the opposition not pressure he would have continued.no to corruption.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 06, 2018 03:33pm

Great decision by the P.T.I.'s federal minister to tender his resignation due to an on-going case against him in the Supreme Court of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. In fact, it seldom happens in any South Asian country in general and Middle Eastern nations in particular that in the name of fairplay and true justice, a federal minister accused of something wrong in the highest court of law tenders his or her resignition so that, his or her position does not interfere in the due process of law.

Recommend 0
Dr Haroon
Dec 06, 2018 03:34pm

Good. Let this be a precedent for any and all govt servant including parliamentarians and senators. You cannot keep serving in that position if your moral authority is compromised as was the case here.

Recommend 0
Huma
Dec 06, 2018 03:35pm

Good decision

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 06, 2018 03:36pm

After Babar Awan, this is the second one resigning. Never happened in the governments of previous kings!

Recommend 0
AK
Dec 06, 2018 03:37pm

He should have taken this decision long before the issue caught the media and apex court attention.

Recommend 0
FARJEE
Dec 06, 2018 03:41pm

Better late than never. You should have done this before as it has caused embarrassment

Recommend 0
Zeeshandxb
Dec 06, 2018 03:43pm

Atleast he lived upto pti commitment. Laud him for this move

Recommend 0
Kryptonite
Dec 06, 2018 03:46pm

Atleast resigned. And then you have the likes of Rana Sanaullah.

Recommend 0
Mian Basit
Dec 06, 2018 03:48pm

Well done Sir! Will hopefully see you back soon after clearing your name. PTI zindabad.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Dec 06, 2018 03:52pm

PTI should fine him too!

Recommend 0
Umar Bin Ayaz
Dec 06, 2018 04:00pm

Naya Pakistan!

Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 06, 2018 04:00pm

Good riddance to a bully politican.. not welcomed in naya Pakistan

Recommend 0
HonorBright
Dec 06, 2018 04:00pm

That's wicket number 1

Recommend 0
BhaRAT
Dec 06, 2018 04:01pm

Atleast he resigned than there are PMLN ministers

Recommend 0
Qaiser Ahmed
Dec 06, 2018 04:01pm

It is rare that a man in our shaded political environment admits a mistake and step down from a ministerial position.

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Dec 06, 2018 04:03pm

Well done Chief Justice. Well done Azam Swati. Well done PTI. Nothing has changed after Swati resignation. But it is beginning of new era. Rule of Justice will prevail.

Recommend 0

