Malala Yousafzai to receive Harvard award for activism

APDecember 06, 2018

Malala Yousafzai became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 when she was recognised for her global work supporting schooling for all children. — AFP/File
Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai is being honoured by Harvard University for her work promoting girls' education.

Harvard's Kennedy School says Yousafzai will be awarded the 2018 Gleitsman Award at a ceremony on Thursday.

Yousafzai became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 when she was recognised for her global work supporting schooling for all children.

As a teen in Pakistan, she survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban. She later founded the nonprofit Malala Fund to support her work.

Harvard officials say her story has inspired a generation of boys and girls to follow in her footsteps.

Now 21, Yousafzai is a student at Oxford University in England.

The Gleitsman Award provides $125,000 for activism that has improved quality of life around the world.

Javed Khan
Dec 06, 2018 10:48am

Wonderful

Waqas Sultan
Dec 06, 2018 10:49am

What exactly ha she done ? I am still confused

erum zeeshan
Dec 06, 2018 11:32am

What for????? What activity has she done so far????

