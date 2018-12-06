DAWN.COM

PM’s aide unearths another scam involving Nawaz

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 06, 2018

Email

Prime Minister's adviser Shahzad Akbar says Nawaz Sarif made multiple private foreign trips trips on taxpayers' money. — File photo
ISLAMABAD: The government claims to have unearthed another scam of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif relating to his private visits abroad at the government’s expense, causing losses running into millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

“Nawaz Sharif has made 25 private foreign trips during his rule from 2013 to 2018 on taxpayers’ money of Rs250 million,” the prime minister’s adviser on accountability, Shahzad Akbar, said at a press conference on Thursday.

Mr Akbar, who is also head of the Assets Recovery Unit (ARU), said that of these 25 foreign trips, some were made to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah along with family members and friends. “Although Mr Sharif is a rich man, even then he performed Umrah on taxpayers’ money,” he said.

The adviser also gave details of misuse of official aircraft for private tours by Mr Sharif, saying his one Umrah trip cost Rs35m. Responding to a question, he said the ARU had completed its investigation into the private foreign visits of the former premier and referred it to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as a fresh case of misuse of authority.

“Some other cases of misuse of authority are already being investigated against Nawaz Sharif and it will be the fresh one and will be dealt with separately by NAB,” he added.

Swiss agreement

Mr Akbar claimed that under a recently signed agreement on exchange of information about assets of citizens, the Swiss authorities would provide details of Pakistanis’ assets stashed in Switzerland within the next six weeks. He said the treaty had been pending for the last five years and the last Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had intentionally ignored it.

The adviser alleged that the PML-N rulers had avoided signing the agreement to save their own skin, otherwise details of their assets in Swiss banks could have been exposed.

He said the government had information that after the Panama Papers leaks most of the Pakistanis had shifted their money and assets from Switzerland to other countries. “As a result, we have sought details of Pakistanis’ assets of the last five years from Swiss authorities.”

In reply to a question, Mr Akbar said that details of Swiss bank accounts were also available with the German authorities and, therefore, the German government was also being contacted to get such details.

He said the government had also prepared a draft protocol to be signed with the British Virgin

Islands (BVI) authorities and expressed the hope that the details of assets of Pakistanis in the United Kingdom would also be shared with the Pakistan government.

“During Panama Papers leaks investigation, we faced disappointment that the British Virgin Islands did not provide us details of assets of Pakistanis, but once the protocol is signed, the required information will also be received from there,” he added.

The prime minister’s adviser said the protocol would be presented in the federal cabinet which was likely to formally approve initiation of negotiations with the British authorities in its next meeting.

He claimed that the ARU was also getting information about another undeclared house of Mr Sharif in London which was in the name of his wife Kalsoom Nawaz.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2018

Comments (8)

1000 characters
Tahir Raouf
Dec 06, 2018 07:32am

Another Asad umer

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Dec 06, 2018 07:53am

If the said claim is proved to be correct then recover all spent money from Nawaz Sharif's private visits. No wonder, there wasn't much money left in the treasury - some was looted and spent on private visits and buying expensive gifts for family and friends from UK's Harrords, Selfridges and other stores.

Recommend 0
Kamal
Dec 06, 2018 08:02am

Political victimization of opposition. They will do the same with PTI and game will continue in Pakistan!

Recommend 0
Mujahid Hussain
Dec 06, 2018 08:09am

His assets should be consficated that’s are in billions but our judicial systems are very weak.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Dec 06, 2018 08:11am

Good work. However I also want to know what is being done to recover looted wealth from Zardari and other PPP politicians. I don't hear any news. NRO ??

Recommend 0
Shaibaaz
Dec 06, 2018 08:11am

You can say that Pakistan Economy & Development is ruined by three guys & their families : Musharraf, Zardari & Nawaz Sharif..

Recommend 0
Imran
Dec 06, 2018 08:42am

But people will continue to vote for them. In my mohalla, every one votes PMLN.

Recommend 0
Syed
Dec 06, 2018 08:47am

Imran Khans incompetent has caused 10 times more loss to Pakistan's economy already then Nawaz Sharifs alleged corruption

Recommend 0

