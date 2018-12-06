DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Gwadar port may be gateway to landlocked Central Asian states, says Balochistan CM

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated December 06, 2018

Email

Gwadar Port can provide landlocked Central Asian states maritime routes to connect with the world, says Balochistan CM. — File photo
Gwadar Port can provide landlocked Central Asian states maritime routes to connect with the world, says Balochistan CM. — File photo

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has said that Gwadar Port can serve as the gateway for the landlocked Central Asian states by providing them access to maritime routes and a trade corridor for doing business with all countries of the world.

According to a statement issued by the Balochistan government, the chief minister was speaking at a meeting of heads of the Regions Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) states in Chelyabinsk city of Russia on Wednesday.

“Pakistan and China are working together to develop the Gwadar Port to facilitate connectivity, trade and investment in the region and beyond,” he added.

The SCO comprises eight member states: Pakistan, China, Russia, India, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Four other states have observer status in the organisation.

The SCO’s major objectives include strengthening mutual confidence and good neighbourly relations, promoting effective cooperation in politics, trade and economy, science and technology, culture, education, energy, transportation, tourism and environmental protection.

Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan to represent Balochistan and Pakistan in the forum, while Punjab minister Mian Mohammad Aslam Iqbal, Kamran Khan Bangash, special assistant to the KP chief minister, and Aamir Shoakat, SCO director, accompanied the Pakistani delegation.

The chief minister said that in the integrated world, regional organisations such as the SCO played an important role in coordinating actions and polices to ensure security, peace and development in the region.

“We are highly appreciative of the Russian Federation and Chelyabinsk region for bringing us together at this important platform,” he said, adding that “we would specially thank Mr Dubrovsky, Governor of Chelyabinsk region, for taking this initiative to host the first meeting of the forum”.

“I invite you all to come and visit Balochistan or send your investors to explore possibilities for investment for mutual benefit and cooperation in the province. My government stands ready to extend all possible facilities to all investors,” Mr Khan said.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Human rights priorities

Human rights priorities

Perhaps the most serious human rights issue today concerns the media’s freedom of expression.

Editorial

December 06, 2018

Khalilzad’s visit

THE focus rightly should be on ending the war, not the petulant tweets of the US commander-in-chief or the...
December 06, 2018

Politics of adjustment

JUDGING from the remarks that he made at the South Asia Economic Summit in Islamabad on Tuesday, it appears that...
December 06, 2018

Tax for better health

THE government’s recent decision to impose a tax on cigarettes and sugar-sweetened beverages is a much-needed step...
Updated December 05, 2018

Rule by ordinance?

IT may be a legal instrument, but its overuse, or use in circumstances other than a genuine emergency, amounts to a...
December 05, 2018

Climate warning

IT may sound alarmist, but coming from David Attenborough it might actually get the international community to take...
December 05, 2018

Kalasha under threat

HOW Pakistan treats its minorities is discouragingly open knowledge, even while sane efforts to protect human rights...