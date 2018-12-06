DAWN.COM

PM, army chief discuss security situation

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 06, 2018

PM Imran Khan and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa discuss prevailing security situation in the country. — File photo
PM Imran Khan and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa discuss prevailing security situation in the country. — File photo

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa on Wednesday discussed the prevailing security situation in the country.

“Matters relating to the armed forces and overall security situation were discussed during the meeting,” the Prime Minister Office said in a one-line statement on the meeting.

A source at the PMO claimed that the talks were wide-ranging and covered the latest sedition cases against Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan leadership, ongoing counterterrorism operations under Raddul Fasaad and challenges on the external front.

There was no independent verification of the agenda of the meeting.

A day earlier, a military spokesman in a briefing to foreign journalists had said that there had been major progress on the security front. He had told the journalists that security situation in the country had largely improved through successful clearance operations and it was heading towards stability.

Having restored peace in the country, he added, Pakistan wished to see peace beyond borders, especially in Afghanistan. Earlier this week, the US government sought Pakistan’s help for the peace process in Afghanistan.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2018

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Dec 06, 2018 08:15am

Well done PM Imran Khan, Army chief and Chief Justice working together for better and stronger Pakistan. First time, we have witnessed the three pillars are on the same page and supporting each other - this is great achievement and significant step towards political, financial and social stability that is required within the country. I congratulate all three chiefs and hope that other institutions will learn and contribute positively towards the quest for unity, loyality, prosperity and willingness to sacrifice and contribute for our nation and poor people.

Recommend 0

