PM, army chief discuss security situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa on Wednesday discussed the prevailing security situation in the country.

“Matters relating to the armed forces and overall security situation were discussed during the meeting,” the Prime Minister Office said in a one-line statement on the meeting.

A source at the PMO claimed that the talks were wide-ranging and covered the latest sedition cases against Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan leadership, ongoing counterterrorism operations under Raddul Fasaad and challenges on the external front.

There was no independent verification of the agenda of the meeting.

A day earlier, a military spokesman in a briefing to foreign journalists had said that there had been major progress on the security front. He had told the journalists that security situation in the country had largely improved through successful clearance operations and it was heading towards stability.

Having restored peace in the country, he added, Pakistan wished to see peace beyond borders, especially in Afghanistan. Earlier this week, the US government sought Pakistan’s help for the peace process in Afghanistan.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2018