Board recommends tests to diagnose Shahbaz’s ailment

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 06, 2018

Medical board says the findings of earlier lab results were inconclusive and required more tests. — File
LAHORE: The special medical board in its initial report has suggested some tests, including CT-Scan, MRI and Echo, besides complete blood tests for former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif to diagnose the exact nature of his ‘disease’.

An official privy to the information told Dawn the board members, including vice chancellor of the Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Prof Aamir Zeman Khan, submitted a report to the NAB through health department on Wednesday after medical examination of Shahbaz Sharif.

The other members of the board included Allama Iqbal Medical College head of oncology Prof Dr Muhammad Akram, FJMU head of radiology Prof Dr Shahzad Karim Khwaja, head of pathology Prof Dr Farrukh Kamal, head of medicine Prof Dr Bilquis Shabbir, head of urology Dr Khizar Gondal and endocrinologist Dr Muhammad Adnan Hashim.

He said that during examination the board got Shahbaz Sharif’s ultrasound conducted after he complained of constant abdominal pain.

The ultrasound report revealed that the former chief minister had undergone a hernia surgery, the official said, adding that the report, however, was silent on the cancer or any other disease.

The medics also noted the disease’s history after Shahbaz Sharif told them about his surgery conducted abroad in the past. He said the medical board in its initial report said the findings were inconclusive and required more tests, including CT Scan, MRI, Echo and complete blood tests, to reach any conclusion.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2018

