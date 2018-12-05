DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan should pursue clean energy instead of relying on coal, report suggests

APUpdated December 05, 2018

Email

China is dumping its dirtier coal-fired systems on developing nations while leading the world in renewable resource systems. —Dawn Archives
China is dumping its dirtier coal-fired systems on developing nations while leading the world in renewable resource systems. —Dawn Archives

Cash-strapped Pakistan should pursue clean energy instead of relying on coal, nuclear and hydroelectric power, according to a report released on Wednesday urging the country's policymakers to rethink plans for building more coal-fired plants.

The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, Ohio, said coal-fired power, one of the central pillars of Pakistan's energy deals with China, is a costlier and dirtier alternative to wind or solar energy, which China is also supplying but to a lesser degree.

Simon Nichols, an energy finance analyst with the institute, told The Associated Press that China is dumping its dirtier coal-fired systems on developing nations while leading the world in renewable resource systems that will find a market in developed countries as they move away from fossil fuels.

“There is no such thing as clean coal,” said Nichols.

Also read: Why Pakistan's power woes will get worse

China is putting Pakistan deeper in debt with planned coal-fired and liquefied natural gas plants, which will soon be outdated, he said.

China is financing major development projects in Pakistan, which is seeking an $8 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund as it faces dwindling foreign exchange reserves. In mid-October, Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves were $8.1 billion, which hardly covers the cost of two months of imports, according to the Institute.

Pakistan says China's up to $75 billion development project in Pakistan, known as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, is an effort to reconstruct the historic Silk Road linking China to all corners of Asia which will bring new prosperity to the country, where the average citizen lives on just $125 a month.

The sprawling package includes everything from road construction and coal-fired power plants.

“With renewable technology set to get cheaper in the future, a build-out of coal-fired power risks locking Pakistan into decades of outdated technology,” the report said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Noam at 90

Noam at 90

Chomsky’s aim has been not just to interpret the world but to change it.

Editorial

Updated December 05, 2018

Rule by ordinance?

IT may be a legal instrument, but its overuse, or use in circumstances other than a genuine emergency, amounts to a...
December 05, 2018

Climate warning

IT may sound alarmist, but coming from David Attenborough it might actually get the international community to take...
December 05, 2018

Kalasha under threat

HOW Pakistan treats its minorities is discouragingly open knowledge, even while sane efforts to protect human rights...
Action against TLP
Updated December 04, 2018

Action against TLP

One-sided politics of appeasement that state has used has created distortions that now threaten to devour everyone.
Updated December 04, 2018

Disenfranchising voters

The implications are deeply problematic, especially in a country with rates of internal migration as high as Pakistan’s.
December 04, 2018

Arbitrary control list

RECENTLY, two members of the National Assembly were offloaded from a UAE-bound flight and barred from leaving the...