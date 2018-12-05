DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistani man held as teacher stabbed to death at French university

AFPUpdated December 05, 2018

Email

Police block the access on Wednesday at the main entrance of the private Leonard-de-Vinci university in Courbevoie, northwest of Paris, where a teacher was repeatedly stabbed to death. — AFP
Police block the access on Wednesday at the main entrance of the private Leonard-de-Vinci university in Courbevoie, northwest of Paris, where a teacher was repeatedly stabbed to death. — AFP

A Pakistani man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of stabbing to death a teacher outside a university in the Paris suburbs, a police source said.

The 66-year-old teacher was stabbed repeatedly in front of the private Leonard-de-Vinci university in Courbevoie, northwest of Paris.

The police source, confirming a report in the Parisien newspaper, said the suspect was a former student at the university who was born in Pakistan in 1981.

The Parisien reported that the victim was an English teacher and that he had been stabbed in the throat.

Another police source said the knife had been left at the scene.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Noam at 90

Noam at 90

Chomsky’s aim has been not just to interpret the world but to change it.

Editorial

Updated December 05, 2018

Rule by ordinance?

IT may be a legal instrument, but its overuse, or use in circumstances other than a genuine emergency, amounts to a...
December 05, 2018

Climate warning

IT may sound alarmist, but coming from David Attenborough it might actually get the international community to take...
December 05, 2018

Kalasha under threat

HOW Pakistan treats its minorities is discouragingly open knowledge, even while sane efforts to protect human rights...
Action against TLP
Updated December 04, 2018

Action against TLP

One-sided politics of appeasement that state has used has created distortions that now threaten to devour everyone.
Updated December 04, 2018

Disenfranchising voters

The implications are deeply problematic, especially in a country with rates of internal migration as high as Pakistan’s.
December 04, 2018

Arbitrary control list

RECENTLY, two members of the National Assembly were offloaded from a UAE-bound flight and barred from leaving the...