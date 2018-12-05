ECP denotifies PML-N's Ziaur Rehman as KP lawmaker over disqualification in fake degree case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday denotified PML-N's Mian Ziaur Rehman as a member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, after his disqualification in a fake degree case.

Rehman was re-elected MPA from Mansehra’s PK-30 constituency in the July 25 general elections this year.

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) had de-seated him and disqualified him for life to hold any public office in 2013 after his degree was found to be fake. However, Rehman had obtained a stay order from the Supreme Court that same year against his disqualification.

Five years later, in October this year, the SC had upheld the high court's verdict to disqualify him.

While withdrawing the notification of his victory in the July 25 polls in wake of SC's order, ECP today declared the PK-30 seat vacant. The commission is expected to issue a schedule for a by-election in the Mansehra constituency in the coming days.

According to the PHC judgment, Rehman in his elusive declaration in the nomination form had stated his educational qualification as BA on the basis of a ‘Sanad’ — that was found to be fake and fabricated.

Separately, the ECP also denotified Rai Mustafa Babar as the chairman of the Jaranwala Municipal Committee and declared his position to be vacant.

The decision came after a no-confidence vote against Babar by members of the committee.