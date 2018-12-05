DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

ECP denotifies PML-N's Ziaur Rehman as KP lawmaker over disqualification in fake degree case

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated December 05, 2018

Email

PML-N's Zia-ur-Rehman had emerged victorious from PK-30 Mansehra-I in the July 25 general elections. — KP Assembly/File
PML-N's Zia-ur-Rehman had emerged victorious from PK-30 Mansehra-I in the July 25 general elections. — KP Assembly/File

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday denotified PML-N's Mian Ziaur Rehman as a member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, after his disqualification in a fake degree case.

Rehman was re-elected MPA from Mansehra’s PK-30 constituency in the July 25 general elections this year.

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) had de-seated him and disqualified him for life to hold any public office in 2013 after his degree was found to be fake. However, Rehman had obtained a stay order from the Supreme Court that same year against his disqualification.

Five years later, in October this year, the SC had upheld the high court's verdict to disqualify him.

While withdrawing the notification of his victory in the July 25 polls in wake of SC's order, ECP today declared the PK-30 seat vacant. The commission is expected to issue a schedule for a by-election in the Mansehra constituency in the coming days.

According to the PHC judgment, Rehman in his elusive declaration in the nomination form had stated his educational qualification as BA on the basis of a ‘Sanad’ — that was found to be fake and fabricated.

Separately, the ECP also denotified Rai Mustafa Babar as the chairman of the Jaranwala Municipal Committee and declared his position to be vacant.

The decision came after a no-confidence vote against Babar by members of the committee.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Noam at 90

Noam at 90

Chomsky’s aim has been not just to interpret the world but to change it.

Editorial

Updated December 05, 2018

Rule by ordinance?

IT may be a legal instrument, but its overuse, or use in circumstances other than a genuine emergency, amounts to a...
December 05, 2018

Climate warning

IT may sound alarmist, but coming from David Attenborough it might actually get the international community to take...
December 05, 2018

Kalasha under threat

HOW Pakistan treats its minorities is discouragingly open knowledge, even while sane efforts to protect human rights...
Action against TLP
Updated December 04, 2018

Action against TLP

One-sided politics of appeasement that state has used has created distortions that now threaten to devour everyone.
Updated December 04, 2018

Disenfranchising voters

The implications are deeply problematic, especially in a country with rates of internal migration as high as Pakistan’s.
December 04, 2018

Arbitrary control list

RECENTLY, two members of the National Assembly were offloaded from a UAE-bound flight and barred from leaving the...