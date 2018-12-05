PM Khan, CJP Nisar to address symposium on population growth
A day-long symposium on an alarming population growth in Pakistan is being held in Islamabad.
Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar will address the symposium to express "the nation's resolve to address the population growth in the country", reported Radio Pakistan.
The event was attended by provincial chief ministers, judges of the Supreme Court, ministers and other officials including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider.
Vice-president of the Population Council, John Bongaarts also addressed the audience and highlighted the levels of contraceptives used in Pakistan as compared to other countries in the region such as Bangladesh and India.
Furthermore, he presented the benefits of family planning programmes, adding that this was an extremely important event for Pakistan.
A documentary on population dynamics was presented at the event.
Experts will also talk about the new demographic realities of Pakistan, family planning in the context of mother and child health, quality of population and productivity, and advocacy campaign for population planning in the country.
More details to follow
Comments (4)
Construction of Dams are Over, Next Task stop the population growth ;;
Family planning ha failed in Pakistan. Now, "Bachay dou he achay" should be experimented with strict penalties for not complying.
Please arrange a similar awareness campaign for courts to decide cases urgently.
Good initiative and I fully endorse the importance of population growth that influence our resources, capabilities and exceed demands relating to education, health care, energy and providing basic necessities to our citizens. For learned readers information, according to UN's statistics the average annual world pollution rate is about 1.1% and our growth rate is more than double. We have to take appropriate measures to control our population rate, otherwise, we will run out of our resources fairly quickly and poverty will increase beyond control.