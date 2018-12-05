DAWN.COM

PSX witnesses another slump as 100-index sheds 888 points in intraday trading

Dawn.comDecember 05, 2018

Stockbrokers monitor share prices during a trading session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. — AFP/File
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), after staging a brief rally in the previous session, experienced another slump on Wednesday, with its benchmark KSE-100 Index losing 888 points in intraday trading — a loss of two per cent.

Trading opened at 39,607 points before the index gradually dropped to 38,719 points at around noon.

The recent bearish trend followed the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) decision to raise key lending rate by 150 basis points (bps) to 10 per cent as well as a fall in the value of the rupee last Friday.

The benchmark index has so far shed more than 3,000 points under the PTI government. The benchmark KSE-100 Index was at 42,447 points when the incumbent setup had came into power in August.

Factors leading to bloodbath

While the government has been pretty comfortable politically, the economy remains in the eye of the storm. The government has had to grapple with fast depleting foreign exchange reserves and ever-widening deficits.

The rupee closed at 139.06 to the dollar in the interbank market on Nov 30 — a depreciation of 3.8pc in its value.

Bankers said the rupee plunge happened as the SBP silently watched the demand for dollars rising on imports and external debt payments. It was so intense and sudden that the dollar surged to Rs144 at one point on Friday before closing lower.

Also on Nov 30, the SBP raised its key policy rate by 150 basis points to contain inflation, a product of several economic factors, most notably a weaker rupee.

Spectators and analysts, however, had expected just a 1pc hike in the policy rate, DawnNewsTV reported, adding that the increase brings the policy rate into double digits amid reports that the move is linked to talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a bailout package.

The timing of the twin moves suggests Pakistan has finally started fulfilling some pre-conditions of a fresh IMF loan, though Finance Minister Asad Umar has said he is in no hurry to get it. The government does not disagree with the Fund’s concerns on economic fundamentals, bankers and analysts say.

Also, it does not disagree with the Fund’s prescription for curing our ailing economy: let the overvalued rupee find its real market worth, minimise energy subsidies, reduce development and non-development expenses, hike interest rates — and choose economic stability over growth in the process.

Comments (10)

Nomi Goraya
Dec 05, 2018 01:21pm

CALM down it is all noise just focus what PTI is saying their statements are the economic indicators neither the stock exchange nor the experts who are crying urgency. Amazing 100 day economic performance lets make PSX public park or library may be it can help to aver the imminent economic collapse

Lahori
Dec 05, 2018 01:33pm

No one is feeling confident to do business in Pakistan. What is the Pakistani rank for Ease of Doing business again??

Amir Khan
Dec 05, 2018 01:33pm

@Nomi Goraya , markets all over the world went down dow was down more than 800 points , we should build public park on wall street as per your suggestion

A shah
Dec 05, 2018 01:38pm

So no economic crisis?

sanam
Dec 05, 2018 01:47pm

our govt should focus on micro economics

sanam
Dec 05, 2018 01:48pm

thats why i cannot believe asad .

Marcus
Dec 05, 2018 01:49pm

Market is repricing after Interest rate hike . Its all Economics 101

sanam
Dec 05, 2018 01:49pm

Imran khan should run finance ministry give other department to asad

Wajhat Naqvi USA
Dec 05, 2018 02:16pm

Difficult situation for Asad Umer, he do not feel comfortable in his job and unable to run his ministry need a change for IK for finance ministry. Asad is not right choice for right job.

Mohan
Dec 05, 2018 03:03pm

Pakistan will not get the IMF bailout. Simple reason: Pakistan cannot divulge the CPEC details. Earlier it was Sharif's cross, now IK's and well-deserved.

