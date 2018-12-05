DAWN.COM

'PM has the right to appoint anyone as his aide': Zulfi Bukhari submits reply in disqualification case

Haseeb BhattiDecember 05, 2018

Zulfi Bukhari is currently facing a case in the Supreme Court over his dual nationality. — DawnNewsTV
Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday, during the hearing of a petition seeking the disqualification of prime minister's aide Syed Zulfikar Ali Bukhari — aka Zulfi Bukhari — said that if appointments are made on the basis of nepotism, then the court will interfere.

The petition — filed by Muhammad Adil Chattha from Lahore and Mirza Abdul Moiz Baig from Karachi — has raised objections over Bukhari's appointment as the prime minister's special assistant on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development on account of his dual nationality.

"The court cannot change its decisions because someone is upset," remarked Chief Justice Nisar.

Earlier, Bukhari submitted his reply in the case, arguing that he held a British nationality because he was born there and got a Pakistani citizenship later. Bukhari gained his secondary education from a private school in Islamabad, where he studied from the age of 13 to 18. His family, the reply said, hails from Attock.

The prime minister, Bukhari said in his reply, had the right to appoint anyone as his aide.

The reply further said that Article 62 and 63 was only applicable to members of the Parliament and Bukhari was not a lawmaker.

Bukhari noted said that the top court had granted overseas Pakistanis the right to vote. "To grant them [overseas Pakistanis] the right to vote but bar them from contributing to the country's development raises a question mark."

He also argued that if Pakistan can seek aid from international organisations like the International Monetary Fund, why can't it employ the services of Pakistanis holding dual nationality.

The hearing was adjourned until Dec 24 due to the absence of Chattha's lawyer who is currently abroad for medical treatment.

Bukhari is also facing an inquiry by the National Accountability Bureau for allegedly owning offshore companies in British Virgin Islands and assets beyond his known sources of income.

On Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserved its verdict on Bukhari's petition seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

haider shaikh
Dec 05, 2018 01:05pm

Why IK criticized NS when he exercised the same right?

Recommend 0
Asim
Dec 05, 2018 01:06pm

Valid arguments!

Recommend 0
Asif
Dec 05, 2018 01:08pm

Logical arguments which scattered brain Pakistani petitioners can't understand

Recommend 0
Abbas
Dec 05, 2018 01:15pm

If someone has substantial stakes in home country and wants to work there then give up your citizenship of other country and complete law requirements. All over the world, Leaders strip down their ministerial positions after discovering dual Nationality like New Zealand, Australia. So at the end, I m a dual national and again reiterate that Zulfi should drop his UK citizenship and join Pakistani politics.

Recommend 0
raja
Dec 05, 2018 01:17pm

This man cannot represent the overseas Pakistan while on the ECL. The Government has insulted hardworking Pakistani. IK must give him an other special post.

Recommend 0
Suleman
Dec 05, 2018 01:24pm

Maybe the PM has a right to appoint anyone he sees fit. But what does this say about Pakistan? There is no one else who can hold the position that Zulfi holds? It is time that Pakistan, like India, do away with dual nationality. How can you be loyal to two countries, it is a way of launder money to a rich country.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Dec 05, 2018 01:25pm

Zulfi is right, and does it means that no foreign citizen can hold government jobs or assist any MNA or government official? If so then why PMLN appointed German citizen as PIA's chairman in their previous tenor? What about foreign consultants, professors and other experts, who assist and advise us on different matters?

Recommend 0
Suleman
Dec 05, 2018 01:27pm

Why do you need foreigners to run your country?

Recommend 0

