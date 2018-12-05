Bill Gates felicitates PM Khan, appreciates anti-polio efforts over phone call
Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, in a telephonic conversation on Wednesday, felicitated Prime Minister Imran Khan on assuming the top office and acknowledged his efforts to eradicate polio from the country.
In the phone call that lasted for 30 minutes, Gates — also the co-chairman of the Bill & Malinda Gates Foundation — assured the prime minister of his continued assistance in various sectors, Radio Pakistan reported.
The duo also exchanged ideas to boost the IT industry in Pakistan, according to Babar Bin Atta — the focal person to PM Khan on polio eradication — who was with the PM at the time of his conversation with Gates.
The prime minister, in reciprocation, thanked Gates for his work in the social sector.
This is not the first time that Gates has acknowledged Khan's anti-polio efforts. In a letter drafted in March 2015, he had commended the PTI chairperson's commitment to the eradication of the polio virus in Pakistan.
Later that month, Gates had called Khan to further appreciate his efforts in trying to eliminate polio virus from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
At the start of this year, days after the Trump administration announced it was suspending security assistance to the country, the philanthropist had committed that his Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will increase financial aid for Pakistan.
In a letter to Minister for National Health Services (NHS) Saira Afzal Tarar, Gates had praised the then government’s commitment to the eradication of polio.
The Microsoft founder had also acknowledged the receipt of certain concept notes regarding innovations in the health sector, especially with regards to “strengthening mother and child care and reproductive health”.
Pakistan faces an uphill task in its battle to eradicate poliomyelitis despite a reduction in the instance of the disease this year, compared to last year.
According to Babar Bin Atta, focal person on polio to the prime minister, the number of cases is declining. “In 2014, we had 306 cases which came down to 54 in 2015, 20 in 2016 and eight in 2017, but we are concerned about the circulation of the virus in Peshawar, which is the main obstacle in our way if we want to align ourselves with the World Health Organisation’s eradication initiative."
Countrywide, 236 million children have so far been vaccinated this year and several measures have been taken to strengthen routine immunisation, provide safe water and improve sanitary conditions.
Comments (11)
in the foreign policy Khan is getting kudos from everywhere, however at the home front, he is criticized for everything from chicken and eggs to U-turn. Where the fault lies?
We also thank Bill Gates for felicitation to PM Imran Khan. Bill you are a great philanthropist of the USA! Can you extend interest free loan to PM/Pakistan enabling Pakistan to refill the gap of money laundered by the previous governments. As soon as the economy of Pakistan will improve, the extended money in the shape of Dollars will be returned to Bill Gates!
Great new, Bill Gates has exchanged ideas to boost the IT industry in Pakistan with Imran Khan.
I hope PM Imran Khan can negotiate investment deals with Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates to setup IT enterprises and invest in Pakistan.
Well done IK and PTI.
This is the Naya Pakistan. IK’s integrity and support for social causes is what will make Pakistan a great nation. People like Bill Gates look for character and integrity. It is only a matter of time that Pakistan will be in a position of strength even if IK brings in only law and order and improves social welfare of the people. So far, many steps in the right direction.
@haider shaikh, he is taking the steps that others in the past ast should have taken but didn’t because they cared more about their interests than the welfare of Pakistani people. PMLN and PPP would be smart to use this opportunity to rethink its leadership and bring in the next generation of leaders. If they only do as much as that, they will position themselves for success in the future.
@haider shaikh, Simple, everyone would be on good books with the fifth most populous market. But the market is run on sound policies, not empty rhetoric.
A first for Pakistan, all thanks to IK's visionary government and efforts to take Pakistan forward through development and social programs.
5th largest population ,we must have to cross 3trillion dollars GDP nominal index after that we will be aknowledged by other states truely.
How long, after all how long, Pakistan would remain in the need of such people, organisations and countries who may keep on helping in some way or the other.
That's very nice of Gates. It shows he's keeping his eye open for what's happening around the world. I hope Khan can request his assistance in not just eradicating polio from Pakistan but to help Pakistan in setting up a good IT foundations. There's no one better in the world than Gates when it comes to laying strong foundations for IT.
Welcome to the club. Birds of feather, always flock together. Keep it up and hang on tough.