Three PTM leaders seek bail before arrest

Muqaddam KhanUpdated December 05, 2018

Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar are both members of the National Assembly. — File photo

SWABI: Three leaders of the Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) on Tuesday appeared in a local court at the Swabi Judicial Complex for confirmation of their bail before arrest.

The three men — Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar, both members of the National Assembly, and Dr Said Alam Masood, a central leader of PTM — appeared in the court of the Swabi additional session judge, Ijazul Haq Awan.

The next hearing of the case would be held on Dec 12 when the court would announce about confirmation of the bail.

PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen, who is visiting Karachi these days, is expected to reach Swabi in the third week of December for obtaining bail from the court.

Mr Pashteen and 18 PTM other members were booked on Aug 13 for allegedly committing several offences during a controversial public meeting held at the playground of a government high school on the same day.

Names of these PTM leaders were put on the exit control list (ECL). Five days ago,

Mr Wazir and Mr Dawar were stopped from flying to Dubai from Peshawar airport. They were taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Later, Mr Dawar was released because he had already secured bail before arrest by a local court. The two MNAs wanted to travel to Dubai to attend a festival.

Liaquat Yousafzai, PTM’s district chief in Swabi, told Dawn that Mr Pashteen was currently visiting Karachi where he was expected to stay for a week to meet local PTM leaders.

He said the PTM would organise a gathering in Karnal Sher Khan village near Swabi on Dec 23.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2018

