Govt aware of print media’s problems: minister

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 05, 2018

Finance Minister Asad Umar says it is government's responsibility to help media houses. — File photo
ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar has informed the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) that the government is cognisant of print media’s problems.

In the short term, he said, it was the government’s responsibility to help media houses ease the financial crisis they were facing.

He was talking to APNS office-bearers and members of its executive committee at a dinner hosted by federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry for the committee’s members. Mr Umar said that negotiations with the International Monetary Fund were still going on.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2018

