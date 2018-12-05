DAWN.COM

Work on Kartarpur corridor begins

A CorrespondentUpdated December 05, 2018

Machinery reaches Kartarpur for construction of corridor from Gurdwara Darbar Sahib to Dera Baba Nanak in India's Gurdaspur. ─ File photo
NAROWAL: Heavy machinery reached Kartarpur area of the district on Tuesday to construct a corridor connecting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur to Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur district.

The corridor was a longstanding demand of Indian Sikhs so that they could visit their holy site conveniently and perform rituals.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of the corridor project at Kartarpur on Nov 28 that was also attended by Indian ministers Navjot Singh Sidhu, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri on the invitation of the Pakistan government.

The construction company concerned has shifted heavy machinery and raw material to Kartarpur and started building a four-kilometre road from the gurdwara to the border. Earlier, the company had demarcated a path from the gurdwara to the border by erecting buntings.

The project also includes building of two bridges on the Ravi and on seasonal nullah Baeen whose construction is expected to start in a day or two.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2018

DK PAMNANI
Dec 05, 2018 10:07am

Good start but only fear is provocation which should be stopped.

Anees A.
Dec 05, 2018 10:11am

Another promise to be fulfilled! Trust me it's a good beginning for both countries

