ACE summons Bahria Town head in land ‘forgery’ case

Afzal AnsariUpdated December 05, 2018

Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz. ─ Reuters/File

KASUR: The anti-corruption establishment on Tuesday initiated an inquiry into a land ‘scam’ and issued summons for Dec 10 to Bahria Town chairman Malik Riaz in a forgery case of land measuring 641 kanals and seven marlas (about 80 acres) situated at Shah Inayat village in Kot Radha Kishan tehsil.

According to complainant Sajid Jahangir, the land bearing Khewat nos. 61 and 62, Khatooni no. 120, Jamabandi, 2002/2003 at Mauza Shah Inayat belonged to him and others including Muhammad Khalid, Majid Jahangir, Sikandar Azam, Shahid Ajmal, Raeesa Begum and Ajmal Khan.

Jahangir claimed that all the owners issued a combined power of attorney in the name of Ajmal Khan for the purpose of division [and identification] of the land as per their share, and he (Jahangir) went abroad.

The complainant claimed that Ajmal Khan had in May 2004 submitted an application on behalf of all owners to the office of local assistant collector for the division and identification of the land against Rana Buland Akhtar, who also owned a tract in the same Khatta.

Jahangir alleged that Akhtar at the behest of Malik Riaz and with the connivance of revenue officials prepared bogus Iqrar Namas, power of attorney and other documents in his (Akhtar’s) name. Later, Akhtar got the land transferred to Bahria Town. He alleged that Malik Riaz got mutation of the land in the name of Bahria Town in 2008.

ACE Deputy Director Iqbal Hameed and Circle Officer Shahid Inayat Bhatti are probing the matter.

Hameed told Dawn that some high profile cases [including this] were hit by ‘red tape’ but following instructions of their chief Muhammad Asghar Joyia, probe was started.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2018

Comments (6)

Khaled
Dec 05, 2018 10:34am

The noose is getting tighter.

fairplay
Dec 05, 2018 10:51am

jail the Malik Riaz, land mafia and a JIT should probe all land transfers to Bahria Town, keeping in mind some claimants will lie.

Shamim
Dec 05, 2018 11:08am

Why this real estate mafia don is still out of jail?

Newborn
Dec 05, 2018 11:18am

DHA doesn't want competition.

Sara
Dec 05, 2018 11:38am

@Newborn

They are the two sides of the same coin.

khanm
Dec 05, 2018 11:41am

First, it was encroachment and now forgery as well, getting interesting every day... the writing was all over the walls when someone amesses uncontrolled wealth... folks it seems like the handwriting on the wall may be a forgery...

