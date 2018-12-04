Mohammad Hafeez feels 'time is up', announces retirement from Test cricket
Struggling Pakistan opener Mohammad Hafeez said on Tuesday he was retiring from Test cricket after the ongoing third and final match against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi.
The 38-year-old has managed just 66 runs in seven innings since scoring a hundred against Australia in Dubai last month following his recall to five-day cricket.
The Abu Dhabi Test is Hafeez's 55th since making his debut against Bangladesh in Karachi in 2003. He has so far scored 3,644 runs with 10 centuries and 12 half centuries.
"I feel time is up," said Hafeez. "I am announcing my retirement and feel happy that I worked hard in my career."
A few months back Hafeez had decided to announce his retirement from cricket but wife Nazia and former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar stepped in to persuade him he still had a role to play.
Hafeez was dropped from the Test side after faring poorly in the first three matches of Pakistan's series in England two years ago, before being recalled for series against Australia in October.
He celebrated his recall with a century in the first Test against Australia in October and later revealed that his wife had persuaded him not to quit the sport.
Comments (22)
He is naturally a T20 and marginally an ODI player.
Score a century then a long drought . That pretty much summed up his mediocre cricket career.
timely and appropriate from the Professor. thanks for your service to the country.
Don't need to announce it - your absence will not be felt.
Good decision.
Sorry to hear about your retirement news. You have decided the right time. Instead of PCB push you out. You went own your own. SO congratulations and enjoy the now free time with your family and teach the young kids for the future. Best of luck
Better late than never. The writing was on the wall for this cricketer of 38+ who excelled in ODI''s but not really in test matches. He will however prove to be a good coach for the youngsters.
Thanks for your service, the decision is around 3 years too late, but still. You can do what Malik is doing, concentrate on T20 and ODI, and now help the team bring the cup home in the summer.
Good luck.
Finally.... He was always a bits and pieces player.... Good talent but poor technique.... Should have quit atleast 3 years back.... Der aaye durust aaye
Good decision, albeit 5 years too late.
Good timely decison. Wish him success in future life.
A very good decision. But it would have been much better if he had retired after he scored the century against Australia. That way he would have left on top instead of now, after successive failures.
Very sensible. He can contribute in lower order in limited overs. Imam and Asif’s performance is also very ordinary too.. they should be dropped as well. Fakhar should open with some other young opener with good domestic record. I personally think Hussain Talat is could be a good batsman in odi and test. And why not bring Akmal and Shahzad back. Shahzad hasn’t got that bad test record as a test opener.
Thanks for your services. Please don't intend to take this decision back in any case. Good decision though.
Unsung hero. His magic deliveries can still win world cup next year. Class apart magic. Thanks sarfarz for preseving his bowling in Test series.
Why man why! Very sad moment
Alhamdulillah.
Retire from Test only please. You should have retired when you decided.
His time should have been up from Test cricket 10 years ago!
Good luck for the future.
Well played but didnt do justice to the real talent