IHC reserves verdict on Zulfi Bukhari's petition to have his name removed from ECL

Mohammad ImranDecember 04, 2018

IHC reserves verdict on Zulfi Bukhari's petition to remove his name from ECL. — File photo
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on special assistant to the prime minister on oversees Pakistanis, Zulfi Bukhari's petition seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A division bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani had taken up a petition filed by Bukhari seeking removal of his name from the ECL.

On Monday, the National Accounta­bility Bureau (NAB) had stated before the IHC that Bukhari can go abroad since he faced no travel restriction for the time being.

The bench had directed NAB to submit a list of documents required from Syed Zulfikar Ali Bukhari, aka Zulfi Bukhari, to complete the probe into his alleged illegal assets case.

