Pakistan 139-3 in reply to New Zealand's 274 in final Test

AFPUpdated December 04, 2018

Azhar Ali (L) plays a shot as New Zealand cricketer Henry Nicholls looks on. — AFP
Bilal Asif (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand batsman Will Somerville. — AFP
Pakistan, in reply to New Zealand's first innings total of 274, were 139-3 at close on the second day of the third and final Test in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Azhar Ali was unbeaten on 62 at the close with Asad Shafiq on 26. Pakistan still trail by 135 runs with seven wickets intact.

BJ Watling scored an unbeaten 77 to carry New Zealand to 274 after resuming at 229-7. Off-spinner Bilal Asif took 5-65 while leg-spinner Yasir Shah finished with 3-75.

During his five-and-a-half-hour knock Watling, when on 66, passed 3,000 runs in his 56th Test. He is the 14th New Zealand batsman to score 3,000 or more runs, joining a list topped by Stephen Fleming who scored 7,172 in 111 Tests.

Yasir Shah, in his 33rd Test, failed to add to his three wickets on Monday, leaving him two short of becoming the fastest man to reach 200 Test scalps.

The current record has stood for 82 years after Australia's Clarrie Grimmett reached 200 wickets in 36 Tests in 1936.

The three-match series is tied at 1-1.

Yousuf
Dec 04, 2018 01:28pm

Looks like Pakistan is about to collapse

Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 04, 2018 02:25pm

2 down! Curtains

Recommend 0
AVG
Dec 04, 2018 02:33pm

Pakistanis move to developed worlds to better their lives but most of them end up carrying the legacy of their origin place..

Recommend 0
fog
Dec 04, 2018 02:33pm

I'm not cricket expert,but I know enough Pakistan needs two opening bats men and at least one one middle order batsman, a captain and a wicketkeepr. So Hafiz and Imam along Sarfraz. All three of them are liability to the team. They are non productive and dead wood. Why not move Azhar and Sohail up the ladder and bring in three new members. How can you have uneducated bumpkin as a captain.

Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Dec 04, 2018 03:15pm

Awful from our openers. If Hafeez and Imam can't survive against new all in UAE, there isn't much hope for South Africa series.

Recommend 0
TN
Dec 04, 2018 03:31pm

We should say Bye Bye to Mr. Hafeez

Recommend 0
Wajih Qidwai
Dec 04, 2018 04:15pm

Hafeez is playing on the basis of one century he scored in last few matches and have done nothing after that. Inam ul Haq is also the same. Now the new openers will be tested in S.African series and Inam will get a comeback chance against weak opponents in UAE conditions. Poor selection

Recommend 0
Harris
Dec 04, 2018 04:44pm

Younis Khan easily had two years left in him. He would tire the bowlers and then go about getting 200. The Rolls Royce of Cricket.

Recommend 0
Riaz
Dec 04, 2018 05:06pm

Pakistan batting struggling really....body language so,poor.

Recommend 0
PHILOSOPHER (FROM JAPAN)
Dec 04, 2018 06:47pm

@TN, Yeah he announced his retirement from Test now. A sigh of relief.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 04, 2018 06:50pm

Greenshirts must stay focused and strive hard to put as many runs on the scoreboard as possible tomorrow when play resumes in the third and final test match against Kiwis at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in the historic and famous garden capital city of Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.

Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Dec 04, 2018 07:04pm

@TN, looks like he heard you. Announced his retirement

Recommend 0
PHILOSOPHER (FROM JAPAN)
Dec 04, 2018 08:10pm

@fog, Looks pretty biased against sarfraz, he is just doing fine. His primary job is not batting but captaincy and the results are shown he is quite better then some previous captains. Secondly he is also performing good behind the wicket if you compare him with 4 available wicket-keepers (3 akmal brothers and rizwan). I guess you need to have some in-depth cricketing knowledge as you said in the beginning of your message. Dot.

Recommend 0
Ganesh S
Dec 04, 2018 08:36pm

Advantage Pakistan as of now, I think. Pitch appears good for batting and should help them take a decent lead. However, the Kiwis have been batting much better in the second innings so far in this series and if that trend continues, it could create some problems for the home team when batting last. Wishing that valiant fighter, Md. Hafeez, all the best in his last outing!

Recommend 0

