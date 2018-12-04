DAWN.COM

US envoy Khalilzad arrives to seek Pakistan's support for settlement in Afghanistan

AP | Dawn.comUpdated December 04, 2018

Zalmay Khalilzad calls on FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi and reiterates Trump's desire to seek Pakistan's cooperation for peace and stability in Afghanistan. —PID
Zalmay Khalilzad, the United States special envoy tasked with finding a negotiated end to Afghanistan's 17-year old war, arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday for meetings with the political and military leadership about bringing the Afghan Taliban to peace talks.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal, Khalilzad called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and reiterated US President Donald Trump's desire to seek Pakistan's cooperation for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Qureshi has assured the US side of Pakistan's steadfast support for a negotiated settlement in war-torn Afghanistan.

The visit comes a day after Trump wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, seeking Islamabad's "assistance and facilitation in achieving a negotiated settlement of the Afghan war", said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

In Washington, a spokesperson for the US National Security Council (NSC) told Dawn that in his first letter to PM Khan, President Trump had sought “Pakistan’s full support” for the US-led peace process in Afghanistan and for his special envoy’s trip to the region.

Khalilzad will also travel to Afghanistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in a stepped-up effort to find a peaceful end to the Afghan war.

"He will meet with Afghan government officials and other interested parties to support and facilitate an inclusive peace process in Afghanistan, empowering the Afghan people to decide their nation’s fate," read a press release by the US Department of State.

'Less arrogant mindset'

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, in reply to Khalilzad's tweet regarding his regional visit, asked the special envoy to "bring a less arrogant and hostile mindset when you visit Islamabad [this time]".

Dr Mazari is considered a hawk in the PTI government on relations with the US and has in the past called out Trump over his tirade against Pakistan.

Khalilzad has a prickly relationship with Pakistan, having often accused Islamabad of fomenting violence in Afghanistan by supporting the Taliban.

Following Khalilzad's appointment in September as Trump administration's new envoy for reconciliation in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had urged him to be more sensitive to Pakistani opinion than he has been as a private citizen.

Shar Zoor
Dec 04, 2018 01:55pm

USA and the peace are two different things. There will be no peace where is USA.

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Dec 04, 2018 02:03pm

Khalilzad is Afghan American and can not be impartial.

Recommend 0
Faisal Hussain
Dec 04, 2018 03:09pm

I fully support Dr. Shrin Mazari's view point on Khalilzad's visit.

Recommend 0
Mian
Dec 04, 2018 03:29pm

Just tell a few words praising IK, anything will be done for you. World has quickly understood IK's weakness.

Recommend 0
Ob
Dec 04, 2018 03:33pm

Zalmay suffers from the ‘brown sahib’ syndrme. So good advice from Dr Mazari. He would be well advised to heed this advice and dismount his high-horse!

Recommend 0
Khalil
Dec 04, 2018 03:39pm

This guy is part of anti pak lobby in US. He is now begging pak for help. Shameless!

Recommend 0
Taimoor Khan
Dec 04, 2018 03:40pm

"bring a less arrogant and hostile mindset when you visit Islamabad [this time]".

Salute to you mam.

Recommend 0
Ahmed Mobeen
Dec 04, 2018 03:44pm

Zalmay" My Way , or the High Way"

Recommend 0
Hamed Quraishi
Dec 04, 2018 04:05pm

"us-led peace talk". Peace on their terms!

Recommend 0
Alfa
Dec 04, 2018 04:36pm

If they were serious about this issue then Trump should have arrived in Islamabad to deal with the matter.

Recommend 0
Zeeshandxb
Dec 04, 2018 04:55pm

I would love to see the copy of the letter that trump sent to IK. Our government should stop talking peace alongside usa. It should be peace with two of these countries staying away from each other. If trump is serious about a talk and working relationship he should visit pakistan as head of state. Else i would be perceiving his letter as a veiled threat and bully.

Recommend 0
HonorBright
Dec 04, 2018 05:03pm

Taliban were demonized for so long; we kept on calling into question the sanity of the likes of JI and IK for their opposition to war against Taliban and then there is this dawn of global realization that Taliban are your regular stakeholder and political force and nobody has to answer for the loss of millions of lives in the Afghan war...

Recommend 0
ARIF UR RAHMAN
Dec 04, 2018 05:16pm

Not welcome.

Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Dec 04, 2018 05:59pm

Khalilzad is a professional anti-Pakistan. Pakistani officials must keep him at arms length and do not trust him.

Recommend 0
Shakil Kansas, USA
Dec 04, 2018 06:24pm

Please do not take his words Khalilzad….He is trader and support only Afghans....

Recommend 0
veryfakenews
Dec 04, 2018 06:41pm

@Ob, never heard of him...who is he??

Recommend 0
sqb
Dec 04, 2018 07:27pm

We need to keep him at his level, he is not a cabinet minister, so only lower-level personnel should meet him.

Recommend 0

