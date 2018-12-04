There is no economic crisis in the country: Finance Minister Asad Umar
Finance Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday rejected the notion that the country is facing an economic crisis, saying the "financing gap for the current fiscal year has been met", Radio Pakistan reported.
He said "those spreading rumours about the economy are not doing any favor to the country".
The minister's comments come a day after stocks suffered the worst single-day decline in 16 months as the KSE-100 index tumbled 1,335.43 points (3.30 per cent) and closed at 39,160.60.
While speaking at the 11th South Asia Economic Summit in Islamabad, Umar said that "all the fundamental economic indicators are improving as a result of effective policies of the present government".
He also pointed out that exports are increasing while imports and current account deficit are witnessing downward trend, Radio Pakistan reported.
Talking about the record rise of the US dollar against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market, the finance minister pointed out the rupee has been witnessing depreciation since last year. He, however, said that the situation is now improving.
Umar, according to Radio Pakistan, also made it clear that no compromise will be made on the independence of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
A day earlier, during a meeting with TV anchors at PM House, Prime Minister Imran Khan had revealed that he was unaware of the SBP move [on Friday] to decrease the value of the currency against the US dollar and came to know about rupee depreciation through the media.
The prime minister said the SBP was compelled to depreciate the rupee in order to preserve the country’s foreign currency accounts, as the government inherited a $19bn trade deficit from the last PML-N government.
The premier said although the SBP was an autonomous body, he had asked the authorities that no such decision be taken without taking the government into confidence first.
Later at night, Minister of State for Finance Hammad Azhar told a private TV channel that the prime minister did not intend to roll back his commitment to an independent central bank, but only meant that he wanted greater “information sharing” between the bank and the government.
Comments (19)
"There is no economic crisis in the country." -- -- I'll believe you. Thousands wouldn't.
It may not be here but the country is heading towards an economic crisis unless the government shows some spine to take bold decision which will be painful in the short term but will head off falling off the cliff.get the money back from the looters
Then why rupee is depreciating ?
To whom he is making fool?
Govt has nothing to do with fuel price, electricity/gas tariff and currency value!! But they happily criticized previous govt for the same things!!
Bury your head in the sand and think there is no economic crisis while all indicators are saying the opposite.
PM says there is crisis. You say no crises. Then why rupee got devalued.
Its a bumpy road to a smoother paved one. Just bear with it a while.
Beyond words! The best way of steering the country out of crisis is ...Deny there is any crisis. I am just seeing, how long will PTI blind supporters keep supporting them.
Your PM says pakistan is in dire state. You says otherwise. Everyday different statement. People and market are confused. You are in very important position. Think twice before you speak.
Rupees devaluation should increase export which is not happening because we only trade with China in one way that is huge import.
Lie has no Legs to Stand up on
Guess FM’s left hand does not know what right hand is doing. Guess once this FM is fired people here will say Dar was 100 times better.
@pervaiz ....at least give “blind” PTI supporters half the time enjoyed by “eyes wide open” supporters of PML-N and PPP .
I'd bet on an honest and inexperienced government rather than a brave and incompetent government full of U-Turns. PMIK should decide whether he wants to politician or a leader.
@Perez. After what is coming out, seeing the cases in court, the mismanagement alleged against PTI is still better.
Closing of eyes on serious matters do not resolve but aggravate such issues.
They all see crisis only when out of office.
Either he is fooling himself or the nation.