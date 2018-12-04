DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PML-N, PPP term PM’s interview disappointing

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 04, 2018

Email

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb says prime minister "should resign with immediate effect". — File photo
PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb says prime minister "should resign with immediate effect". — File photo

ISLAMABAD: Terming the latest interview of Prime Minister Imran Khan “a total disappointment”, leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday expressed their surprise over Mr Khan’s remarks about the possibility of fresh elections in the country.

In a statement, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the opposition didn’t need to do anything to topple the government because its “disastrous performance in the first 100 days and the incompetence of Imran Khan and his associates are already doing the job”.

“A prime minister who has given a vote of no confidence in his own government with this statement of early elections does not deserve the top office of the country for even one day, and should resign with immediate effect,” she said.

Ms Aurangzeb, who served as information minister in the previous PML-N government, ridiculed the prime minister’s statement that he had learnt from television that his “pathetic government” had caused another landslide devaluation of the rupee. The PML-N leader referred to the prime minister’s observation that the PML-N government’s finance minster Ishaq Dar had artificially controlled the exchange rate for dollar.

“Either that stance was a lie or his current position is a farce,” she added.

Ms Aurangzeb said that Mr Khan had once again used the “same lame NRO rhetoric” to distract the attention of the nation away from “the massive failures” of his government.

In a separate statement, PPP’s Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said it was very “irresponsible” of the prime minister to talk about early elections.

Senator Khokhar, who is also a spokesman for PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, said it was disappointing that the PTI government wasn’t even trying to solve problems.

“The nation has already paid the price of unpredictability and instability,” he said, recalling that the stock exchange recently suffered a drop of 1,300 points in a day “while Imran Khan is busy making immature, irresponsible and condemnable statements”.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
AXH
Dec 04, 2018 08:19am

What else would one expect from them.

Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Dec 04, 2018 08:19am

Pathetic looters......

Recommend 0
irfan
Dec 04, 2018 09:17am

At Least IK is showing us reality .

Recommend 0
masood hussain
Dec 04, 2018 09:18am

Surprise surprise!!! opposition finds PM interview disappointing.

Recommend 0
Taimur
Dec 04, 2018 09:23am

Atleast he is trying to put the country at the right path.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Action against TLP
Updated December 04, 2018

Action against TLP

One-sided politics of appeasement that state has used has created distortions that now threaten to devour everyone.
Updated December 04, 2018

Disenfranchising voters

The implications are deeply problematic, especially in a country with rates of internal migration as high as Pakistan’s.
December 04, 2018

Arbitrary control list

RECENTLY, two members of the National Assembly were offloaded from a UAE-bound flight and barred from leaving the...
Updated December 03, 2018

Interest rate hike

THE markets were undoubtedly taken aback on Friday when the State Bank announced a hike of 150 basis points in the...
December 03, 2018

Insensitive police force

IN a shocking development on Friday, police in Lahore lost every sense of propriety as they showed to the media...