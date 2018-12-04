China hails opening of Kartarpur corridor

BEIJING: China while welcoming the opening of the Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims by Pakistan said on Monday that China was pleased to see the interactions between Pakistan and India.

“We are glad to see very good interactions between Pakistan and India," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing while responding to a question.

Prime Minister Imran Khan last week performed the groundbreaking of 4km-long corridor which would connect Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal with Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur district. It will provide Indian Sikh pilgrims visa-free access to the shrine.

The spokesperson said both Pakistan and India were important countries in South Asia and stability in their relations contributed to a lot of peace and development in the world.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2018