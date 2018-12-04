CPEC to open doors for Balochistan progress: minister

QUETTA: Balochistan Home Minister Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa has said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will play a key role in strengthening ties between Pakistan and China and it will open doors for socio-economic development and prosperity of the province and the country.

Speaking to members of different delegations which met him at the Civil Secretariat on Monday, Mr Khosa said the government was determined to solve problems the people of the province were facing.

“We will not sit comfortably till all issues of the people are resolved,” the minister pledged, adding that the government would use all available resources to restore peace in the province as bad law and order situation would retard development and progress of the province and shy away local and foreign investors.

Mr Khosa said the government was taking all possible steps for fulfilling promises made by the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) during its election campaign.

“The people will be provided relief by making and adopting effective policies,” he said.

The minister said that in past the province was badly neglected and kept deprived of its rights and share in federal resources and institutions, but the new government was determined not to let this happen now and it would do its best for the fast-track, speedy and unhindered progress and development of the province.

Referring to serious drought-like situation in different parts of the province, the minister, who is also the head of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), said that drought had caused widespread famine in various part of the province, but the PDMA was fully prepared to deal with the situation and it had already started taking steps to provide assistance and relief to the people of drought-stricken areas. “We are sending food items and other relief goods in areas hit by food shortage,” Mr Khosa said.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2018