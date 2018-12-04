Railways to increase fares from next week in wake of rupee depreciation, says Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan Railways will increase the fares of its popular destinations from next week in wake of the rising exchange rate of the dollar, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid announced on Monday.

The rationale behind the increase in fares is the rising cost of imported spare parts on which Pakistan Railways is spending additional foreign exchange in wake of the rupee depreciation, he said.

Talking to media persons at Rawalpindi Railway Station, Sheikh Rashid, however, said there will be a minor increase in the fares of 40 trains while the fares of 100 trains and branch line trains will remain unchanged so that the burden is transferred on common travellers.

Pakistan Railways is currently evaluating the fare schedule and it is expected that 2 to 3 per cent increase will occur in fare of economy class, he said.

Upgradation of Main Line-1

Rashid said the Main Line-1 (ML-1) project will reshape the destiny of Pakistan Railways and will bring a revolution in the country’s economy. It is likely that the financing agreement for ML-1 will be signed between Pakistan and China on December 25.

The railways minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan will decide on the mode of investment of ML-1. It is yet to be decided whether the project will be joint venture or build–operate–transfer (BOT).

Pakistan and China Railways are close to an agreement on the project following the visit of a delegation of National Railways Administration. Technical teams from both sides have already completed their feasibility and evaluation work.

The minister said that the duration of the journey between Rawalpindi and Lahore will be reduced by one hour with the realignment of the track by erasing a hilly location between Gujar Khan and Jhelum which will cut 19kms of distance.

Nala Leh Expressway

In the next few days, the government will come up with its decision on the Nala Leh Expressway project – a new road link between Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The project, a brainchild of Sheikh Rashid was inaugurated during the Musharraf era but it died in its initial stage due to change in the government and priority.

According to Sheikh Rashid, the Nala Leh project will have dual road, and an effort will be made to lay track for railways to link with the new Islamabad international airport.