3 suspects arrested for sexually assaulting teenage student in Muzaffarabad

Muzaffarabad police on Monday arrested three members of a notorious group who had allegedly sexually assaulted a teenaged student more than a week ago.

The accused had also filmed the villainous act to blackmail the victim — a 14-year old 9th-grade student at a private school, said Civil Secretariat SHO Rashid Habib Masoodi.

He said that the victim was standing along the riverbank close to his home on November 22 when the accused forcibly took him to an abandoned ice factory nearby, where two of them assaulted him turn by turn while the other two held him tightly and filmed the evil deed.

Later, the accused showed the clip to the victim and asked him to bring valuables from home or else they would show the clip to everyone.

The terror struck boy brought them a memory card from home, but eventually unfolded his ordeal to his father who instantly lodged an application with the police on Friday, demanding action against the accused.

SHO Masoodi said raids were conducted by a six-member police team at several places to apprehend the accused. Police succeeded in netting three of the accused on Monday, including the prime suspect.

Police said that other members of the roughish gang, against whom several cases had been registered in the past as well, were also being hunted.