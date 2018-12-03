DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

3 suspects arrested for sexually assaulting teenage student in Muzaffarabad

Tariq NaqashUpdated December 03, 2018

Email

The accused also filmed the villainous act to blackmail the victim — a 14-year old 9th-grade student. —Dawn Archives
The accused also filmed the villainous act to blackmail the victim — a 14-year old 9th-grade student. —Dawn Archives

Muzaffarabad police on Monday arrested three members of a notorious group who had allegedly sexually assaulted a teenaged student more than a week ago.

The accused had also filmed the villainous act to blackmail the victim — a 14-year old 9th-grade student at a private school, said Civil Secretariat SHO Rashid Habib Masoodi.

He said that the victim was standing along the riverbank close to his home on November 22 when the accused forcibly took him to an abandoned ice factory nearby, where two of them assaulted him turn by turn while the other two held him tightly and filmed the evil deed.

Later, the accused showed the clip to the victim and asked him to bring valuables from home or else they would show the clip to everyone.

The terror struck boy brought them a memory card from home, but eventually unfolded his ordeal to his father who instantly lodged an application with the police on Friday, demanding action against the accused.

Editorial: Child sexual abuse

SHO Masoodi said raids were conducted by a six-member police team at several places to apprehend the accused. Police succeeded in netting three of the accused on Monday, including the prime suspect.

Police said that other members of the roughish gang, against whom several cases had been registered in the past as well, were also being hunted.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Other wonders

Other wonders

Events of dizzying excitement are taking place such as the newest Mars landing.

Editorial

Updated December 03, 2018

Interest rate hike

THE markets were undoubtedly taken aback on Friday when the State Bank announced a hike of 150 basis points in the...
December 03, 2018

Insensitive police force

IN a shocking development on Friday, police in Lahore lost every sense of propriety as they showed to the media...
December 02, 2018

Renegotiating LNG

PETROLEUM Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan needs to understand that a hornet’s nest is stirred up every time the...
December 02, 2018

Acreage unknown

ONLY those with an absolute belief in the power of money and connections — and the impunity that goes with it —...
December 02, 2018

Kasur’s tragedy

SOMETHING is rotten in Kasur. A stone’s throw from Takht-i-Lahore, and once better known for being the burial...