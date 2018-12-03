Engaged couple murdered for 'honour' over accusation of taking pictures together

A girl was allegedly murdered in Karachi and her fiancé was shot dead in Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after accusing them of “meeting and taking selfies” last month, it emerged on Monday.

The 19-year old girl was allegedly poisoned by her father in Pirabad area of Orangi Town while her fiancé, who was also her maternal cousin, was shot dead in Swat in the alleged incident of so-called honour killing, Karachi police said.

The deceased girl’s mother lodged a complaint with the court which directed police to lodge a murder case, after which the victim’s father and grandfather were arrested, revealed Pirabad SHO Ayaz Brohi.

The arrested father, however, claimed that her daughter committed suicide by taking poisonous substance inside their home in Qasba Colony.

SHO Ayaz Brohi said the death of the girl occurred on November 7. “Next day, the father and other relatives buried her body by claiming that she had committed suicide. No autopsy was conducted,” he said.

However, the girl’s mother later filed an application before the district and session judge West who ordered the police to get the murder case registered on her complaint.

Pirabad police, in compliance with the court’s order, registered the murder case on November 24 and arrested the deceased girl’s father, Abdul Raheem, and grand-father, Abdul Hakeem, who were later sent to the prison on judicial remand. The matter has now been handed over to the investigators for further probe.

The complainant told police that several days prior to the incident, her sister had come from their native town in Swat along with her son Salman, who was the fiancé of the victim girl.

She stated that the couple met and took pictures, but later objections were raised by the girl’s relatives.

SHO Ayaz Brohi said that as per statement of the mother, her maternal nephew was shot dead in Swat over so-called honour killing and later on her daughter was also murdered in Karachi.

The officer said that since the youth’s murder did not take place in Karachi, there were not in a position to comment on the murder allegation.

He said the police were waiting to exhume the body of the girl buried in a local graveyard in Karachi to ascertain the exact cause of death.