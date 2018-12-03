'Found out about the rupee plunge from the TV,' says PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he found out about last week's plunge in the value of rupee after watching the news.

Speaking to a group of journalists from various TV channels in a pre-recorded interview, the premier said the decision to drop the value of the currency against the US dollar was taken by the State Bank.

"Please remember, we are trying to make institutions autonomous," he said. "We have made SBP autonomous, they took the decision because they deem it fit."

He said the previous PML-N government had left a trade deficit of $19 billion, which increased from a previous deficit of $2.5 billion.

"The PML-N govt had spent $7 billion to maintain the value of the rupee," he said.

Khan acknowledged that situations such as a such a sharp drop in the value of the rupee creates "uncertainty", but stressed that he had not been aware of the decision to decrease the currency's value.

"I have conveyed a message to the SBP to keep us in the loop so we can give our input," the prime minister said. "The [rupee] adjustment is a temporary phenomenon. We are facing a crisis of foreign exchange. Our indicators are now in the right direction, we will not face the issue in the future."

He quoted the Chinese ambassador as saying that China is making investment contracts with Pakistan for the first time.

"China created export zones, with foreign investment and local labour. We want to replicate the same model."

Khan said all ministers have reported their achievements to him and that he will review their performance during the ongoing week. "We might change some ministers," he cautioned.

The prime minister said the country is currently facing crises on multiple fronts and all institutions are running in losses.

"As per the Singapore model, We will incorporate these institutions into holding companies," he said. "Our performance in the given scenario is exemplary. You will see stability in the coming days."

When asked about the issues facing the business community, Khan said Pakistan is lagging behind when it comes to 'ease of doing business'.

"We are trying to create a [positive] environment. We are establishing an office entitled 'ease of doing business' to provide a one-window solution to investors and to resolve their issues," he said. "Though it is a slow process, we are trying our best to ensure ease of doing business."

He said the government will provide incentives to the industry.

'Regret' over CJP's remarks

Speaking about a case of alleged abuse of power on by federal minister Azam Swati, Khan said he does not interfere in the matters of institutions to protect anyone.

"We will obey the court orders. Azam Swati will resign if found guilty," he said.

Khan expressed "regret" over remarks by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar in which the top judge pointed to alleged nepotism on Khan's part in the appointment of Zulfi Bukhari's as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

'Old-minded bureaucrats'

Prime Minister Khan said the nation would have to decide whether "it wants to let corruption prevail".

He cited the example of China is ridding itself of corruption. "China is sailing past the US in economy, they have convicted 400 ministers during the past five years," he noted.

Khan said the major hurdle in his government's anti-corruption plans are some "old-minded bureaucrats" who are "going slow [and] creating an impression that the government will not be able to run".

"We have recovered land worth trillions of rupees," he said. "Mafias are behind real encroachments. We have asked the authorities not to target poor people but the mafias."

This is a developing story. More to follow.