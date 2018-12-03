'Not even a brick should move': LHC stays demolition of Punjab Governor House wall

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday stayed the government's decision to demolish the outer wall of the Punjab Governor House, work on which had been started to offer a clear view of the majestic colonial-era building to the public from The Mall.

A view of the Punjab Governor House in Lahore. —Wikimedia Commons

"Not even a brick should move from its place," Justice Mamoonur Rashid ordered while hearing a petition against the razing of the wall.

"Everyone will be behind bars if the walls are razed," the judge said, directing that work on the demolition be immediately stopped until further orders of the court.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered the demolition of the Governor House's boundary wall on Saturday. Instantly responding to his instructions, the Punjab government had started work to raze the outer wall on Sunday afternoon.

More to follow.