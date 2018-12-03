'Not a brick should move': LHC stays demolition of Punjab Governor House wall
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday stayed the government's decision to demolish the outer wall of the Punjab Governor House, work on which had started. The demolition would have offered a clear view of the majestic colonial-era building to the public from The Mall.
"Not a brick should be removed from its place," Justice Mamoonur Rashid ordered after hearing initial arguments in a petition against the razing of the wall.
"Everyone will be behind bars if the walls are razed," the judge warned, directing that work on the demolition be stopped immediately until further orders of the court.
Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered the demolition of the Governor House's boundary wall on Saturday. Instantly responding to his instructions, the Punjab government had started preparations to raze the outer wall on Sunday afternoon.
At the outset of the hearing, the court inquired whether the wall of the gubernatorial office had already been razed. He was informed by the lawyer for the petitioner, Khawaja Mohsin Abbas, that work had been initiated to do the same.
The judge remarked that the wall had been present since his childhood, and asked under whose authority the facility falls.
The petitioner's lawyer informed the court that the Governor House building is a historical cultural heritage which is older than a century. He said permission had not been sought from the cabinet to tear down its boundary.
He said as per previous orders of the Supreme Court, it was mandatory for the government to issue ads in newspapers before undertaking projects such as this.
The petition, which names the federal government, Punjab government and others as respondents, stated that Prime Minister's Khan order to demolish the Governor House wall would waste taxpayers' money.
Razing the wall would be a violation of not just the SC's orders, but also of the Antiquities Act 1975, the petitioner said, asking the high court to issue a stay order against work on the demolition of the wall.
Responding to the arguments, the lawyer representing the government stated that the Governor House building was not being demolished itself, and that only its walls would be razed.
After hearing both sides, Justice Rashid stayed the demolition project and issued notices to the federal and Punjab governments, seeking their replies.
"If anything is done against the court orders, no one will be spared," the judge warned.
Officials had earlier said the wall from the left side of the Governor House’s main entrance on The Mall to the corner of the Alhamra Hall and a few yards on the Kashmir Road would be demolished and replaced with iron grills.
As the work began on the demolition on Sunday, workers were seen removing barbed wires installed on iron grills fixed on the over-10-foot high wall of the historic building. The barbed wire was installed on the boundary walls of all the public and other sensitive buildings in the wake of terrorist attacks in the country in the recent past.
While security officials voiced their concerns regarding the move, reports in the media had said the wall demolition and installation of iron grills would cost the government exchequer to the tune of around Rs60 million.
Sanity prevails....
The court should kindly listen to PMIK. He is wise in this decision.
Thank you for saving our Archaeological past we love our Architectural Landmarks
Razing the wall might not be good for security purpose but providing architectural vistas to public is a fair bargain keeping in mind Governor's have chosen not to stay their. Hope that the decision is challenged and averted so locals can appreciate a part of their history.
Why do we even need a democratic govt. Judges should take over executive. We are such malfunctioning society that none of our institution or individual for that matter has the ability to remains within their limits once in a position of power. Sad to see courts virtually paralyzing a political govt.
Bad Show. Let the nation decide.
Shukar ! It must have taken crores to build this wall. We cannot afford such gimmicks, please.
Under what law? Govt shud make this a point by ensuring that they do raze the walls even that means amending any 1985 laws. Policy making is job of political govt and not courts. Politicians r elected by public and they r judged by public for their policies. Courts shud stop interfering in other depts atleast until they fix the justice system.
Why? Who is running govt? Enough is enough.
So who had to take cost of demolishing old wall and building new? Can we afford such dramas? Government should focus on rupee devaluation, continuous crisis in stock market, increased gas and electricity rates and law & order situation which is getting worse
There should be a clear view of this majestic building. Just like there are no walls around The White House.
What is the reason behind the courts decision? More information is needed.
@Shakir Baakza, so? inferiority complex?
@Chinpaksaddique, We wish he knew a bit....
Where was this honorable judge when so much injustice was been done in previous governments tenure.
Justice is for all. No to selective justice.
Why are you demolishing a wall to replace it with a fence? Don't you have other avenues to spend the money?
Mall Road would look so much better without the walls
Great judgement. PM & CM PUNJAB should learn some lesson. Do not waste Tax Payer money.
It's rather steange that courts are invloved in these things when there are thousands of cases pending, many of much critical nature.
If the Courts have to decide whether the elected Government can or cannot raze a wall. Then i suppose we don't need the Government.
There is great need for reforms in courts and professionalism to be brought into it. Plus, the courts should have it clear what their mandate is and recognise that it is the elected Governments responsibility to run the state albeit under constitution.
I think one of the biggest reasons for Pakistan's worries is a lack of efficient and fair judicial system. And i think that's where the courts of our country should divert their attention to. Let every institution run as per the objectives they were set for. That's how Pakistan will succeed.
Just think about the security? Pakistan is not Sweden or Norway or Denmark. Altruistic thinking is O.K. but not to implement where we are at the moment.
Someone should remind the PM that he is not a mughal emperor who can do whatever he wishes. The walls were built by taxpayer's money. what justification does he have for razing them down by again using tax payer's money? What financial gain can this activity possibly achieve?
Goodjob
Wall is no heritage, high wall with barbed wire gives an impression of prison. Instead of demolishing complete wall it should be redesigned, partially demolition in thirty feet gaps leaving three feet and providing steel fence on top.
That would save the Punjab government a few million rupees for spending on some other worthwhile project. Not everything the prime minister wants done should be obeyed without understanding the pros and cons including the wastage of resources used and also those needed for the new replacements.
One fails to understand that why the PTI govt. which has its basket full of burning issues requiring immediate and focused attention, are bent upon creating such non issues to begin with. It has become trademark of the new govt. to start something relevant or otherwise without any homework done & on facing resistance shamelessly back off & start defending it.This govt. being champion of nonsensical austerity elsewhere, is spending its meager financial resources in a wasteful manner & that too against standing orders of the SCP, shows impulsive style of governess, which is totally unpalatable.
The governor house built during colonial era & a historical building, is a national asset, & any change within or outside affecting it, should have been taken by taking all stakeholders on board, which is apparently absent in this arbitrarily taken decision. In essence,such unrequired & impulsive actions, by the custodians of Naya Pakistan, not bringing any political dividends, should be avoided