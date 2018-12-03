DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Trump seeks Pakistan's cooperation for Afghan peace talks with Taliban in letter to PM Khan

Dawn.comUpdated December 03, 2018

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that US President Donald Trump sent him a letter earlier today seeking Islamabad's assistance in the Afghan peace process. ─ AFP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that US President Donald Trump sent him a letter earlier today seeking Islamabad's assistance in the Afghan peace process. ─ AFP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said he has received a letter from US President Donald Trump seeking Islamabad's assistance in the Afghan peace process, reported DawnNewsTV.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry confirmed the same to Reuters, saying: "President Trump has written a letter. He has asked for Pakistan's cooperation to bring the Taliban into talks."

The prime minister, in a meeting with journalists, said that he had received the letter earlier today.

In the letter, he said, Trump has asked Pakistan to play its role in the peace talks which seek to end the 17-year war in Afghanistan.

This is the first direct communication between the two leaders since Imran Khan assumed power in August.

Trump has been consistent in his criticism of Pakistan since he launched his South Asia and Afghanistan strategy despite multiple attempts made by the two governments to fix the problems in their ties.

Last month, a row that began with Trump's interview to Fox News led to a series of tweets by both the US head of state and PM Khan.

President Trump, while talking about the reasons for ending the over a billion dollar annual aid for Pakistan at the beginning of the year, said the country didn’t do “a damn thing for us”.

Prime Minister Khan had led the sharp reaction by political leaders to Trump’s tirade against Pakistan by hinting at review of foreign policy options and asking the US president to introspect on the real reasons for America’s failure in Afghanistan.

'Not a googly,' says PM

The prime minister, according to Geo News, also said that the "Kartarpur initiative was not a googly; it was a sincere effort".

The "googly" remark was made by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who last week had said that Prime Minister Khan had bowled India a “googly” by taking the initiative of opening the Kartarpur border connecting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal district to Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur district.

Qureshi and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj got involved in a ‘war of tweets’ on Sunday, accusing each other of using the occasion for political gains, after the Indian minister for external affairs showed her displeasure over the "googly" remarks.

Swaraj through her official Twitter account alleged that Qureshi’s remarks had exposed that Pakistan had no respect for the Sikh sentiments and was doing it all for politics. “Mr Foreign Minister of Pakistan — your ‘googly’ remarks in a dramatic manner has exposed none but you. This shows that you have no respect for Sikh sentiments. You only play ‘googlies’,” she tweeted.

Using the same social networking platform, Qureshi termed Swaraj’s comments a “deliberate attempt” to “mislead” the Sikh community. He said that Pakistan had taken this initiative in “good faith”.

PAK US TIES, Afghan War
ModifyStory

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (20)

1000 characters
Razzak
Dec 03, 2018 02:20pm

but its not our War, do not get into this USA trap again.

Recommend 0
Markhor
Dec 03, 2018 02:24pm

It is too late Mr. Trump! Treat both India and Pakistan the same and everything will be okay.

Recommend 0
Anil
Dec 03, 2018 02:24pm

No means NO

Recommend 0
Aamer
Dec 03, 2018 02:26pm

Glad Trump realised talk is better than never ending war, This is what Pakistani Government told them time and time again but they did not listen. Who was right Pakistan PM.

Recommend 0
Sanity
Dec 03, 2018 02:26pm

Trump and co MUST BE made to reimburse all the previous dues before we can help them anymore!

Recommend 0
Dr Humaid Khan
Dec 03, 2018 02:27pm

It is time to tell tmr Trump it was your war and you should resolve all issues related to this war . Pakistan is not prepared to assist you in any way.

USA must pay compensation to the families of all civilians including all women and children through US actions.

Mr trump should eat his own words that Pakistan has done nothing in this war.

Kind regards Humaid Khan

Recommend 0
Noman
Dec 03, 2018 02:36pm

Leaders talk over phone, dont write letters.

Recommend 0
Raja Idrees
Dec 03, 2018 02:39pm

When needed we can assist in peace process and otherwise we are a terror nation. What a mindset even a Superpower has and our poor neighbours where USA promised to make them Superpower but don’t realise they never can be.

Recommend 0
Kas
Dec 03, 2018 02:43pm

Pakistan can act as consultants !!

Recommend 0
JA-Australia
Dec 03, 2018 02:45pm

Khalilzad and the Taliban just finished talking in Doha and I guess he failed to win them over with his winning personality.

This letter from Trump just means he wants Pakistan to put pressure on the Taliban and fix a situation made worse by putting a fanatic like Khalilzad in the middle of this diplomatic hurricane. Khalilzad is just the latest in a long line of Trump appointments which turned out to be an unmitigated disaster. The Donald has a talent for appointing the wrong people for the job.

Recommend 0
Orakzai
Dec 03, 2018 02:45pm

Taliban now will never come to negotiation table.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 03, 2018 02:47pm

@Aamer, When will India listen?

Recommend 0
Israr Khan ismailzai
Dec 03, 2018 02:47pm

So now he wants Pakistan's help. Is that a U turn??

Recommend 0
Saurabh
Dec 03, 2018 02:48pm

G20 meeting effect.

Recommend 0
Umar Makhdumi
Dec 03, 2018 02:50pm

Indeed a positive development in this otherwise rocky relationship

Recommend 0
Takeitorleaveit
Dec 03, 2018 03:01pm

I believe the request is to give another opportunity to Pakistan for course correction. If Pak takes this up and act honestly, it will show and pave way for better relations. No space for googly though.

Recommend 0
Jigar
Dec 03, 2018 03:06pm

@bhaRAT©, Indians know how to take care of terrorists.

Recommend 0
Peace Now
Dec 03, 2018 03:11pm

That's the right tone to hit.

Recommend 0
Dilip Thorat
Dec 03, 2018 03:11pm

Last chance for Pakistan to cooperate and get out of economic mess.

Recommend 0
BhaRAT
Dec 03, 2018 03:11pm

General Musharaf told USA back in 2001 that don’t use military force in Afghanistan it will only complicate the situation talk to Afghan taliban but glad finally America has realized better later then never

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Other wonders

Other wonders

Events of dizzying excitement are taking place such as the newest Mars landing.

Editorial

Updated December 03, 2018

Interest rate hike

THE markets were undoubtedly taken aback on Friday when the State Bank announced a hike of 150 basis points in the...
December 03, 2018

Insensitive police force

IN a shocking development on Friday, police in Lahore lost every sense of propriety as they showed to the media...
December 02, 2018

Renegotiating LNG

PETROLEUM Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan needs to understand that a hornet’s nest is stirred up every time the...
December 02, 2018

Acreage unknown

ONLY those with an absolute belief in the power of money and connections — and the impunity that goes with it —...
December 02, 2018

Kasur’s tragedy

SOMETHING is rotten in Kasur. A stone’s throw from Takht-i-Lahore, and once better known for being the burial...