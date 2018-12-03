DAWN.COM

Letter to PM: Trump 'acknowledges Afghan war cost both USA, Pakistan'

Dawn.comUpdated December 03, 2018

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that US President Donald Trump sent him a letter earlier today seeking Islamabad's assistance in the Afghan peace process. ─ AFP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday received a letter from US President Donald Trump seeking Islamabad's "assistance and facilitation in achieving a negotiated settlement of the Afghan war", said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

"President Trump has also acknowledged that the war had cost both USA and Pakistan," the statement added. "He has emphasised that Pakistan and USA should explore opportunities to work together and renew partnership."

The ministry "welcomed" the US decision for negotiations, noting that "Pakistan has always advocated a political settlement to end war in Afghanistan".

"Pakistan reiterates its commitment to play a facilitation role in good faith," the statement reads. "Peace and stability in Afghanistan remains a shared responsibility."

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also confirmed Trump's letter to Reuters, saying: "President Trump has written a letter. He has asked for Pakistan's cooperation to bring the Taliban into talks."

Trump's letter was first talked about by the prime minister in a meeting with journalists earlier in the day.

In the letter, the PM said, Trump has asked Pakistan to play its role in the peace talks which seek to end the 17-year war in Afghanistan.

This is the first direct communication between the two leaders since Imran Khan assumed power in August.

Trump has been consistent in his criticism of Pakistan since he launched his South Asia and Afghanistan strategy despite multiple attempts made by the two governments to fix the problems in their ties.

Last month, a row that began with Trump's interview to Fox News led to a series of tweets by both the US head of state and PM Khan.

President Trump, while talking about the reasons for ending the over a billion dollar annual aid for Pakistan at the beginning of the year, said the country didn’t do “a damn thing for us”.

Prime Minister Khan had led the sharp reaction by political leaders to Trump’s tirade against Pakistan by hinting at review of foreign policy options and asking the US president to introspect on the real reasons for America’s failure in Afghanistan.

'Not a googly,' says PM

The prime minister, according to Geo News, also said that the "Kartarpur initiative was not a googly; it was a sincere effort".

The "googly" remark was made by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who last week had said that Prime Minister Khan had bowled India a “googly” by taking the initiative of opening the Kartarpur border connecting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal district to Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur district.

Qureshi and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj got involved in a ‘war of tweets’ on Sunday, accusing each other of using the occasion for political gains, after the Indian minister for external affairs showed her displeasure over the "googly" remarks.

Swaraj through her official Twitter account alleged that Qureshi’s remarks had exposed that Pakistan had no respect for the Sikh sentiments and was doing it all for politics. “Mr Foreign Minister of Pakistan — your ‘googly’ remarks in a dramatic manner has exposed none but you. This shows that you have no respect for Sikh sentiments. You only play ‘googlies’,” she tweeted.

Using the same social networking platform, Qureshi termed Swaraj’s comments a “deliberate attempt” to “mislead” the Sikh community. He said that Pakistan had taken this initiative in “good faith”.

Comments (61)

1000 characters
Razzak
Dec 03, 2018 02:20pm

but its not our War, do not get into this USA trap again.

Recommend 0
Markhor
Dec 03, 2018 02:24pm

It is too late Mr. Trump! Treat both India and Pakistan the same and everything will be okay.

Recommend 0
Anil
Dec 03, 2018 02:24pm

No means NO

Recommend 0
Aamer
Dec 03, 2018 02:26pm

Glad Trump realised talk is better than never ending war, This is what Pakistani Government told them time and time again but they did not listen. Who was right Pakistan PM.

Recommend 0
Sanity
Dec 03, 2018 02:26pm

Trump and co MUST BE made to reimburse all the previous dues before we can help them anymore!

Recommend 0
Dr Humaid Khan
Dec 03, 2018 02:27pm

It is time to tell tmr Trump it was your war and you should resolve all issues related to this war . Pakistan is not prepared to assist you in any way.

USA must pay compensation to the families of all civilians including all women and children through US actions.

Mr trump should eat his own words that Pakistan has done nothing in this war.

Kind regards Humaid Khan

Recommend 0
Noman
Dec 03, 2018 02:36pm

Leaders talk over phone, dont write letters.

Recommend 0
Raja Idrees
Dec 03, 2018 02:39pm

When needed we can assist in peace process and otherwise we are a terror nation. What a mindset even a Superpower has and our poor neighbours where USA promised to make them Superpower but don’t realise they never can be.

Recommend 0
Kas
Dec 03, 2018 02:43pm

Pakistan can act as consultants !!

Recommend 0
JA-Australia
Dec 03, 2018 02:45pm

Khalilzad and the Taliban just finished talking in Doha and I guess he failed to win them over with his winning personality.

This letter from Trump just means he wants Pakistan to put pressure on the Taliban and fix a situation made worse by putting a fanatic like Khalilzad in the middle of this diplomatic hurricane. Khalilzad is just the latest in a long line of Trump appointments which turned out to be an unmitigated disaster. The Donald has a talent for appointing the wrong people for the job.

Recommend 0
Orakzai
Dec 03, 2018 02:45pm

Taliban now will never come to negotiation table.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 03, 2018 02:47pm

@Aamer, When will India listen?

Recommend 0
Israr Khan ismailzai
Dec 03, 2018 02:47pm

So now he wants Pakistan's help. Is that a U turn??

Recommend 0
Saurabh
Dec 03, 2018 02:48pm

G20 meeting effect.

Recommend 0
Umar Makhdumi
Dec 03, 2018 02:50pm

Indeed a positive development in this otherwise rocky relationship

Recommend 0
Takeitorleaveit
Dec 03, 2018 03:01pm

I believe the request is to give another opportunity to Pakistan for course correction. If Pak takes this up and act honestly, it will show and pave way for better relations. No space for googly though.

Recommend 0
Jigar
Dec 03, 2018 03:06pm

@bhaRAT©, Indians know how to take care of terrorists.

Recommend 0
Peace Now
Dec 03, 2018 03:11pm

That's the right tone to hit.

Recommend 0
Dilip Thorat
Dec 03, 2018 03:11pm

Last chance for Pakistan to cooperate and get out of economic mess.

Recommend 0
BhaRAT
Dec 03, 2018 03:11pm

General Musharaf told USA back in 2001 that don’t use military force in Afghanistan it will only complicate the situation talk to Afghan taliban but glad finally America has realized better later then never

Recommend 0
BAXAR
Dec 03, 2018 03:15pm

@Dilip Thorat, "Last chance for Pakistan to cooperate and get out of economic mess." The "economic mess" suits us fine in comparison, don't worry for us.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Dec 03, 2018 03:15pm

Our message to Trump should be 'sort out your mess without us and don't involve us'.

Recommend 0
Lahori
Dec 03, 2018 03:17pm

It is just another version of Do More

Recommend 0
Afghan
Dec 03, 2018 03:18pm

There has been rumor going in U.S. media that Trump is planning to pull out from Afghanistan. Some were citing the behaviour of Khalilzad (who is desperately trying to get peace deal with Talibans) as indication of U.S. possible pull out. So now they are asking Pakistan for help. So I guess, red flags are everywhere.

Recommend 0
Adnan A
Dec 03, 2018 03:18pm

First this man blames us for their failure in Afghanistan and. Now asking for help in Afghanistan. Flip flop

Recommend 0
citizen
Dec 03, 2018 03:20pm

We should demand atleast a compensation of 50 billion dollars for this 'service' from Trumph..

Recommend 0
Newborn
Dec 03, 2018 03:22pm

No assistance without first restoring full dollar funding.

Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Dec 03, 2018 03:24pm

@Sanity, ‘Previous dues’? That means give us some money, then we talk!

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Dec 03, 2018 03:25pm

After the tweets comes the googly.

Recommend 0
FHB
Dec 03, 2018 03:32pm

It a great gesture and Pakistan should help the US with a positive intent. However why not write back to USA and ask the same for the Kashmir Issue?

Recommend 0
fairplay
Dec 03, 2018 03:32pm

@JA-Australia, khalilzads job is to scuttle the so-called talks, he is a hatchet. Ghani has sold out long ago. US rhetoric and actions dont match.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Dec 03, 2018 03:34pm

@Razzak, agree, Trump will turn on PAK on a dime, he isnt trustworthy. his request is just a trap.

Recommend 0
Alien1
Dec 03, 2018 03:41pm

While world leader talk over the phone, IK only receives letters, strange!!!!

Recommend 0
Zohra
Dec 03, 2018 03:43pm

Pakistan doubt can cooperate further, with economy faltering, and heavy debts.

Recommend 0
wellwisher
Dec 03, 2018 03:44pm

@citizen, --why every time money is demanded

Recommend 0
Umair Karim
Dec 03, 2018 03:45pm

This is tabdeli, The US president requesting himself for assistance.

This is a help more request, in contrast of DO MORE been instructed in previous 10 years,

and it came up when the civil & military leadership being on the same page roared with determination, NO MORE !!

Congratulations Pakistan

Recommend 0
aemal
Dec 03, 2018 03:45pm

His letter may prove more effective than Twitter.

Recommend 0
Matang
Dec 03, 2018 03:46pm

Its not our war why do we help? We dont get any money. But now time to take u turn..

Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 03, 2018 03:56pm

no please its enough

Recommend 0
Xi Ping Ping
Dec 03, 2018 04:02pm

@Markhor , 150Bn$ in trade vs 12Bn$ 'imdad'. Choice is easy.

Recommend 0
Naxalite
Dec 03, 2018 04:02pm

Why letter? just write some random tweets. No?

Recommend 0
Akram
Dec 03, 2018 04:03pm

@Takeitorleaveit, "I believe the request is to give another opportunity to Pakistan for course correction"

You believe wrong. Pakistan is already on the correct course. This is all about enabling a face saving exit for US from Afghanistan.

Recommend 0
Akram
Dec 03, 2018 04:03pm

Give the US an itemized bill for services, transport, infrastructure damage etc etc. Then we can consider their request.

Recommend 0
Kashkol Khan
Dec 03, 2018 04:05pm

Wait for the uturn, coming soon!

Recommend 0
sheryaar
Dec 03, 2018 04:05pm

@Jigar, off course they do... they are already one of them !

Recommend 0
Gilis Alwar
Dec 03, 2018 04:06pm

Next installment of IMF conditions!

Recommend 0
ABCD
Dec 03, 2018 04:08pm

One tweet from PM Khan made Trump straight.. Great job.

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Dec 03, 2018 04:09pm

The world knows who is the owner of Taliban.

Recommend 0
Rashid
Dec 03, 2018 04:12pm

@Noman , there is a difference between formal telephonic conversation and official letter.

Recommend 0
Ranjha
Dec 03, 2018 04:27pm

Demand $30 billion to pay 1/4th of damage to economy!

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Dec 03, 2018 04:28pm

Talks.Negotistions are important. We can't afford cold war with most powerful nation of the world. It is in our interest peace in Afghanistan. So all the parties relating Afganisyan move to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Dec 03, 2018 04:35pm

@Akram, you’ve already got far more than due. Money was the reason why you got involved in the first place!

Recommend 0
Hopeful
Dec 03, 2018 04:45pm

Instead of a reply or action the letter was released to the media! Great diplomacy! Keep it up :)

Recommend 0
Ruby Gokhale
Dec 03, 2018 04:46pm

@Sanity, why help haven’t you learned you lessen by now?

Recommend 0
MA
Dec 03, 2018 04:58pm

Why do we even get involve in this war, we have killed many of our own people for that. Enough is enough.

Recommend 0
MA
Dec 03, 2018 05:00pm

@Raja Idrees, no natiion can make nation super power. The nations work hard to become super power by themselves.

Recommend 0
Ai
Dec 03, 2018 05:21pm

@Sanity, what dues?

Recommend 0
SHUJAAT HUSSAIN
Dec 03, 2018 05:36pm

Do not listen him please.

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Dec 03, 2018 05:40pm

At this point, Pakistan has more to lose than any other country, losing billions in economy and thousands lives lost. So in a way, it has become a situation where Pakistan is involved no matter how you look at it.

Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Dec 03, 2018 05:44pm

Trump will never acknowledge that he wrote a letter. Even if he does, he will make it low level communication.

Recommend 0
M.Saeed
Dec 03, 2018 05:47pm

Imran Khan must make sure that the US President Trump gets a full view of efforts of Pakistan so far, highlighting maintaining since the start of crises decades back, several millions of Afghan refugees at our own cost and unimaginable losses incurred in the process, which is still going on.

Recommend 0

