Letter to PM: Trump 'acknowledges Afghan war cost both USA, Pakistan'
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday received a letter from US President Donald Trump seeking Islamabad's "assistance and facilitation in achieving a negotiated settlement of the Afghan war", said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.
"President Trump has also acknowledged that the war had cost both USA and Pakistan," the statement added. "He has emphasised that Pakistan and USA should explore opportunities to work together and renew partnership."
The ministry "welcomed" the US decision for negotiations, noting that "Pakistan has always advocated a political settlement to end war in Afghanistan".
"Pakistan reiterates its commitment to play a facilitation role in good faith," the statement reads. "Peace and stability in Afghanistan remains a shared responsibility."
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also confirmed Trump's letter to Reuters, saying: "President Trump has written a letter. He has asked for Pakistan's cooperation to bring the Taliban into talks."
Trump's letter was first talked about by the prime minister in a meeting with journalists earlier in the day.
In the letter, the PM said, Trump has asked Pakistan to play its role in the peace talks which seek to end the 17-year war in Afghanistan.
This is the first direct communication between the two leaders since Imran Khan assumed power in August.
Trump has been consistent in his criticism of Pakistan since he launched his South Asia and Afghanistan strategy despite multiple attempts made by the two governments to fix the problems in their ties.
Last month, a row that began with Trump's interview to Fox News led to a series of tweets by both the US head of state and PM Khan.
President Trump, while talking about the reasons for ending the over a billion dollar annual aid for Pakistan at the beginning of the year, said the country didn’t do “a damn thing for us”.
Prime Minister Khan had led the sharp reaction by political leaders to Trump’s tirade against Pakistan by hinting at review of foreign policy options and asking the US president to introspect on the real reasons for America’s failure in Afghanistan.
'Not a googly,' says PM
The prime minister, according to Geo News, also said that the "Kartarpur initiative was not a googly; it was a sincere effort".
The "googly" remark was made by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who last week had said that Prime Minister Khan had bowled India a “googly” by taking the initiative of opening the Kartarpur border connecting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal district to Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur district.
Qureshi and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj got involved in a ‘war of tweets’ on Sunday, accusing each other of using the occasion for political gains, after the Indian minister for external affairs showed her displeasure over the "googly" remarks.
Swaraj through her official Twitter account alleged that Qureshi’s remarks had exposed that Pakistan had no respect for the Sikh sentiments and was doing it all for politics. “Mr Foreign Minister of Pakistan — your ‘googly’ remarks in a dramatic manner has exposed none but you. This shows that you have no respect for Sikh sentiments. You only play ‘googlies’,” she tweeted.
Using the same social networking platform, Qureshi termed Swaraj’s comments a “deliberate attempt” to “mislead” the Sikh community. He said that Pakistan had taken this initiative in “good faith”.
but its not our War, do not get into this USA trap again.
It is too late Mr. Trump! Treat both India and Pakistan the same and everything will be okay.
No means NO
Glad Trump realised talk is better than never ending war, This is what Pakistani Government told them time and time again but they did not listen. Who was right Pakistan PM.
Trump and co MUST BE made to reimburse all the previous dues before we can help them anymore!
It is time to tell tmr Trump it was your war and you should resolve all issues related to this war . Pakistan is not prepared to assist you in any way.
USA must pay compensation to the families of all civilians including all women and children through US actions.
Mr trump should eat his own words that Pakistan has done nothing in this war.
Kind regards Humaid Khan
Leaders talk over phone, dont write letters.
When needed we can assist in peace process and otherwise we are a terror nation. What a mindset even a Superpower has and our poor neighbours where USA promised to make them Superpower but don’t realise they never can be.
Pakistan can act as consultants !!
Khalilzad and the Taliban just finished talking in Doha and I guess he failed to win them over with his winning personality.
This letter from Trump just means he wants Pakistan to put pressure on the Taliban and fix a situation made worse by putting a fanatic like Khalilzad in the middle of this diplomatic hurricane. Khalilzad is just the latest in a long line of Trump appointments which turned out to be an unmitigated disaster. The Donald has a talent for appointing the wrong people for the job.
Taliban now will never come to negotiation table.
@Aamer, When will India listen?
So now he wants Pakistan's help. Is that a U turn??
G20 meeting effect.
Indeed a positive development in this otherwise rocky relationship
I believe the request is to give another opportunity to Pakistan for course correction. If Pak takes this up and act honestly, it will show and pave way for better relations. No space for googly though.
@bhaRAT©, Indians know how to take care of terrorists.
That's the right tone to hit.
Last chance for Pakistan to cooperate and get out of economic mess.
General Musharaf told USA back in 2001 that don’t use military force in Afghanistan it will only complicate the situation talk to Afghan taliban but glad finally America has realized better later then never
@Dilip Thorat, "Last chance for Pakistan to cooperate and get out of economic mess." The "economic mess" suits us fine in comparison, don't worry for us.
Our message to Trump should be 'sort out your mess without us and don't involve us'.
It is just another version of Do More
There has been rumor going in U.S. media that Trump is planning to pull out from Afghanistan. Some were citing the behaviour of Khalilzad (who is desperately trying to get peace deal with Talibans) as indication of U.S. possible pull out. So now they are asking Pakistan for help. So I guess, red flags are everywhere.
First this man blames us for their failure in Afghanistan and. Now asking for help in Afghanistan. Flip flop
We should demand atleast a compensation of 50 billion dollars for this 'service' from Trumph..
No assistance without first restoring full dollar funding.
@Sanity, ‘Previous dues’? That means give us some money, then we talk!
After the tweets comes the googly.
It a great gesture and Pakistan should help the US with a positive intent. However why not write back to USA and ask the same for the Kashmir Issue?
@JA-Australia, khalilzads job is to scuttle the so-called talks, he is a hatchet. Ghani has sold out long ago. US rhetoric and actions dont match.
@Razzak, agree, Trump will turn on PAK on a dime, he isnt trustworthy. his request is just a trap.
While world leader talk over the phone, IK only receives letters, strange!!!!
Pakistan doubt can cooperate further, with economy faltering, and heavy debts.
@citizen, --why every time money is demanded
This is tabdeli, The US president requesting himself for assistance.
This is a help more request, in contrast of DO MORE been instructed in previous 10 years,
and it came up when the civil & military leadership being on the same page roared with determination, NO MORE !!
Congratulations Pakistan
His letter may prove more effective than Twitter.
Its not our war why do we help? We dont get any money. But now time to take u turn..
no please its enough
@Markhor , 150Bn$ in trade vs 12Bn$ 'imdad'. Choice is easy.
Why letter? just write some random tweets. No?
@Takeitorleaveit, "I believe the request is to give another opportunity to Pakistan for course correction"
You believe wrong. Pakistan is already on the correct course. This is all about enabling a face saving exit for US from Afghanistan.
Give the US an itemized bill for services, transport, infrastructure damage etc etc. Then we can consider their request.
Wait for the uturn, coming soon!
@Jigar, off course they do... they are already one of them !
Next installment of IMF conditions!
One tweet from PM Khan made Trump straight.. Great job.
The world knows who is the owner of Taliban.
@Noman , there is a difference between formal telephonic conversation and official letter.
Demand $30 billion to pay 1/4th of damage to economy!
Talks.Negotistions are important. We can't afford cold war with most powerful nation of the world. It is in our interest peace in Afghanistan. So all the parties relating Afganisyan move to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan.
@Akram, you’ve already got far more than due. Money was the reason why you got involved in the first place!
Instead of a reply or action the letter was released to the media! Great diplomacy! Keep it up :)
@Sanity, why help haven’t you learned you lessen by now?
Why do we even get involve in this war, we have killed many of our own people for that. Enough is enough.
@Raja Idrees, no natiion can make nation super power. The nations work hard to become super power by themselves.
@Sanity, what dues?
Do not listen him please.
At this point, Pakistan has more to lose than any other country, losing billions in economy and thousands lives lost. So in a way, it has become a situation where Pakistan is involved no matter how you look at it.
Trump will never acknowledge that he wrote a letter. Even if he does, he will make it low level communication.
Imran Khan must make sure that the US President Trump gets a full view of efforts of Pakistan so far, highlighting maintaining since the start of crises decades back, several millions of Afghan refugees at our own cost and unimaginable losses incurred in the process, which is still going on.