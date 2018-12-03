Williamson's half century delays Yasir Shah's record in final Test
New Zealand, who won the toss and opted to bat, reached 229-7 at the close of the opening day of the third and final Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Skipper Kane Williamson scored 89 while BJ Watling finished with an unbeaten 42 after New Zealand — who won the toss and batted — were reduced to 73-4 at lunch.
Debutant Will Somerville was the other not out batsman on 12.
Leg-spinner Yasir Shah, who needed five wickets to become the fastest to 200 Test wickets — managed 3-62 while off-spinner Bilal Asif took 2-57.
Before the resolute stand which saw a wicketless post-lunch session, Yasir had derailed New Zealand - who won the toss and batted — with three wickets, two in the same over.
Yasir needs another two wickets to complete 200 wickets and claim the record in his 33rd Test.
It is currently held by Australian leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmett who reached 200 wickets in his 36th Test, against South Africa in Johannesburg in 1936.
Williamson struck five boundaries as he passed 50 in a Test for the 46th time — on 18 of those occasions he went on to make 100.
With both teams needing a win to seal a series which is currently tied at 1-1, Yasir is the key and the leg-spinner induced a mini-collapse in the morning as the Kiwis slipped from 70-1 to 73-4 at lunch.
Yasir trapped opener Jeet Raval leg before with a faster one for 45. Raval reviewed but ball-tracking showed it would have hit leg stump.
With his next ball, Yasir clean-bowled Ross Taylor as the batsman went back but completely missed the ball. Henry Nicholls saved the hat-trick but shortly after he attempted to sweep and Yasir flicking the ball as it went through to bowl him around his legs.
Yasir, whose 14 wickets helped Pakistan level the series in Dubai, has 25 wickets in the series so far. It was teenage left-arm paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi, making his Test debut as a replacement for injured medium pacer Mohammad Abbas, who gave Pakistan their initial breakthrough and claim his first Test victim.
The 18-year-old nipped one back sharply to rap opener Tom Latham on the pads. Pakistan reviewed the on-field not out decision and were rewarded when ball-tracking showed the ball would have cannoned into the stumps.
New Zealand, who won the first Test by four runs in Abu Dhabi, brought in fast bowler Tim Southee and off-spinner Will Somerville in place of Neil Wagner and Ish Sodhi.
Lineups:
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Bilal Asif, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi.
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, B.J. Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.
If NZ post a decent total, there are high chances that Pak may crumble on pressure on saving the test match.
If last 2 matches and previous tests suggests something then Pak in trouble, after losing toss they may lose match now.. fingers crossed.
@Raghav, kohli injured, India lose in australia, not a bad way to test the team strength.
@Ahmad, NZ lost last test by an innings. you apparently cannot read!
Imamul Haq is another Ahmed Shehzad. Weak in fielding and make good runs once in a while. He misses catches and pooe fielding.
@fairplay, I said winning toss is like winning match in UAE. You should understand what I said.
First test - NZ won toss NZ won match Second Test - Pak won toss Pass won match Third test - NZ Won test ----- won match
@fairplay, kohli is not hard to set up for a good bowler. outswinger, inswinger, bouncer, Yorker. If three of those don't get you, one will. But the deliveries have to be perfect. Someone like Junaid Khan has his number.
I think this should be the last chance for Hafeez. I'm still confused why they wouldn't give Shan Masood a chance before the SA tour. Hafeez will fail miserably there, against Steyn who is the fittest he's ever been. Hafeez has very limited use- in Odi or T20 only on the dead UAE pitches. Poor planning by Pak management.
3rd Test Result: Repeat of 2nd !!!
@Ahmad, - with due respect, a little change: The result of 3rd test would be a repeat of 2nd test; Kiwis would bat twice, loose by ten wickets:)
Every run Watling and the remainder of New Zealand's batsman can put together could be priceless by the end of the week. Meaning, the way the pitch is crumbling from Day-1, the Kiwis could won this Test...and the series.