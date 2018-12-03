DAWN.COM

Stock market plummets 1,300 points as trading opens

Dawn.com | Talqeen ZubairiUpdated December 03, 2018

The KSE-100 index plummeted 1,300 points in intraday trading as the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened on Monday.

Trading opened at 40,496 points and dropped to 39,177 points within an hour ─ a change of 1.319 points ─ before rising to 39,293 points.

The fall comes on the back of the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) monetary policy announcement on Friday and a fall in the value of the rupee.

From Aug 17 to Nov 22, the KSE-100 Index has drifted down by 1,573 points or 3.8pc. The benchmark closed at 40,874 points on Nov 22, from 42,447 points at the start of the era of the present government.

While the government has been pretty comfortable politically, the economy remains in the eye of the storm. The government has had to grapple with fast depleting foreign exchange reserves and ever-widening deficits.

The rupee closed at 139.06 to the dollar in the interbank market on Nov 30 — a depreciation of 3.8pc in its value.

Bankers said the rupee plunge happened as the SBP silently watched the demand for dollars rising on imports and external debt payments. It was so intense and sudden that the dollar surged to Rs144 at one point on Friday before closing lower.

Also on Nov 30, the SBP raised its key policy rate by 150 basis points to contain inflation, a product of several economic factors, most notably a weaker rupee.

Spectators and analysts, however, expected just a 1pc hike in the policy rate, DawnNewsTV reported, adding that the increase brings the policy rate into double digits amid reports that the move is linked to talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a bailout package.

The timing of the twin moves suggests Pakistan has finally started fulfilling some pre-conditions of a fresh IMF loan, though Finance Minister Asad Umar has said he is in no hurry to get it. The government does not disagree with the Fund’s concerns on economic fundamentals, bankers and analysts say.

Also, it does not disagree with the Fund’s prescription for curing our ailing economy: let the overvalued rupee find its real market worth, minimise energy subsidies, reduce development and non-development expenses, hike interest rates — and choose economic stability over growth in the process.

psx
Pakistan

Ayaan
Dec 03, 2018 10:56am

We need Economist not Accountant

Recommend 0
Mian
Dec 03, 2018 11:03am

Terrifying for investor.

Recommend 0
MG
Dec 03, 2018 11:11am

What is the real value of the index?

Recommend 0
Awalmir
Dec 03, 2018 11:15am

The economic situation is becoming worst every single day. I dont think this government knows how to handle the situation.

Recommend 0
Truth
Dec 03, 2018 11:18am

Please bring back PMLn team!!! This government is not only ruining economy but they are also making lives of poor miserable

Recommend 0
Gin
Dec 03, 2018 11:19am

Keep Calm, move forward, Everything will be Alright soon

Recommend 0
Syed
Dec 03, 2018 11:21am

PTI Govt incompetence causing 10 times more loss to national economy than Nawaz Sharif and Zardari corruption combined.

Recommend 0
Zohra
Dec 03, 2018 11:22am

The Rupee value against US dollar is going to fall more.

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Dec 03, 2018 11:39am

Pakistan has no matured economy.It is now to be built from ashes.Our stock exchange is satta bazar with good company shares in the hand of few owners.General public gamble on some of the shares with lot of turnover due to this gamble. Hundreds of stocklisted companies have disappeared with general public money.

Recommend 0
Ilyas
Dec 03, 2018 11:47am

In 100 days one cannot improve the economy. There is a lag time when govt implement its policies. The impact in the market is felt after 1-2 years period. This was the PMLN incompetence who destroyed our economy

Recommend 0
Ramachandren Venkataraman
Dec 03, 2018 11:50am

@MG, What you see in the screen is actual

Recommend 0
Bilal
Dec 03, 2018 12:07pm

@Ilyas, but your leader promised in 90 days..what happened??

Recommend 0
Newborn
Dec 03, 2018 12:10pm

Invest in Pakistan Investment Bonds; their rate is much better.

Recommend 0
Vishal Kumar
Dec 03, 2018 12:12pm

@Gin, Nothing has improved for the last 3 months.

Recommend 0

