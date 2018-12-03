Bloodbath at PSX as benchmark loses 1,400 points in intraday trading
The KSE-100 index plummeted 1,400 points in intraday trading as the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened on Monday.
Trading opened at 40,496 points and dropped to 39,177 points within an hour ─ a change of 1,319 points ─ before further diving down to 39,090, down 1,406 points or 3.5 per cent.
Take a look: Rupee takes another dip
The fall comes after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) raised key lending rate by 150 basis points to 10 per cent on Friday and a fall in the value of the rupee on the same day.
The benchmark index has shed more than 3,000 points during the tenure of the current regime. The benchmark KSE-100 Index had closed at 42,447 points when the PTI government came into power. The index was floating at around 42,447 points at 12:45 midday.
While the government has been pretty comfortable politically, the economy remains in the eye of the storm. The government has had to grapple with fast depleting foreign exchange reserves and ever-widening deficits.
The rupee closed at 139.06 to the dollar in the interbank market on Nov 30 — a depreciation of 3.8pc in its value.
Bankers said the rupee plunge happened as the SBP silently watched the demand for dollars rising on imports and external debt payments. It was so intense and sudden that the dollar surged to Rs144 at one point on Friday before closing lower.
Also on Nov 30, the SBP raised its key policy rate by 150 basis points to contain inflation, a product of several economic factors, most notably a weaker rupee.
Spectators and analysts, however, had expected just a 1pc hike in the policy rate, DawnNewsTV reported, adding that the increase brings the policy rate into double digits amid reports that the move is linked to talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a bailout package.
The timing of the twin moves suggests Pakistan has finally started fulfilling some pre-conditions of a fresh IMF loan, though Finance Minister Asad Umar has said he is in no hurry to get it. The government does not disagree with the Fund’s concerns on economic fundamentals, bankers and analysts say.
Also, it does not disagree with the Fund’s prescription for curing our ailing economy: let the overvalued rupee find its real market worth, minimise energy subsidies, reduce development and non-development expenses, hike interest rates — and choose economic stability over growth in the process.
Comments (26)
We need Economist not Accountant
Terrifying for investor.
What is the real value of the index?
The economic situation is becoming worst every single day. I dont think this government knows how to handle the situation.
Please bring back PMLn team!!! This government is not only ruining economy but they are also making lives of poor miserable
Keep Calm, move forward, Everything will be Alright soon
PTI Govt incompetence causing 10 times more loss to national economy than Nawaz Sharif and Zardari corruption combined.
The Rupee value against US dollar is going to fall more.
Federal Reserve maintained the interest rate to keep American economy stable despite very low interest rates. Pakistan financial gurus let interest rates go high which will impact the borrowing for low income property policy. Overall construction will get impacted, and impact the government policy to open construction to create more jobs. Hope decisions are not being made in silos, and looking all around with hand in hand with other ministries to check impacts.
Pakistan has no matured economy.It is now to be built from ashes.Our stock exchange is satta bazar with good company shares in the hand of few owners.General public gamble on some of the shares with lot of turnover due to this gamble. Hundreds of stocklisted companies have disappeared with general public money.
In 100 days one cannot improve the economy. There is a lag time when govt implement its policies. The impact in the market is felt after 1-2 years period. This was the PMLN incompetence who destroyed our economy
@MG, What you see in the screen is actual
@Ilyas, but your leader promised in 90 days..what happened??
Invest in Pakistan Investment Bonds; their rate is much better.
@Gin, Nothing has improved for the last 3 months.
Please don't blame PTI ,blame it's sole backer.
@Ilyas, Tell me any economic indicator that was negative during the PMLN tenure?. Our currency was stable. Stock market was the best performing and our forex reserves increased from 4 billion to more than 20 billion US dollars. Moreover inflation remained on single digit and electricity and gas problems were resolved. Keep in mind that PMLN got the govt from PPP in the worst possible way. It was PMLN that got the challenge and resolved our problems.
@Bilal, Too much expectation too little a time in 100 days. What can u expect?
This proves how much damage has been done to the economy durng the PMLN and PPP rule for the past more than 25 years.
Steady during nawab sharif time economy was growing.
All global stock markets are overvalued and need to correct down to normalcy. KSE may move down to 25000 some time next year, a level in sync with fundamentals.
Good move by devaluing Rs it will help control import and people will spend less on foreign goods. Also suggest ban all foreign goods for 5 years and emphasise on local goods made in Pakistan Also ban all machinery and defence equipments it will save lot of foreign exchange.
@Truth, who helped to bring this govt in power? You people only voted. NS was removed just because he wanted to have good relationship with India.
@Awan, What was the price of oil/barrel during PMLN tenure? You guys can’t seem to be serious.
PM.must be missing Atif Mian and other expert who resigned from fall out of Atif Mian
This was expected and should not come as a surprise . Dollar was artificially supported during the previous Nawaz and Dar government. Economic data was fudged . Pakistan raised billions of dollars in debt and this genius Dar used these funds to support the Rupee in the open market and kept it artificially inflated at PKR 105 to 1USD. Who I might add has the audacity to criticize the present government while absconding and facing the criminal charges against him . Reason being he does not trust the current judicial system. Unfortunately Pakistan has no choice but to take this medicine in the short term and the people who will suffer the most are unfortunately the poor who are already struggling. This is the price we pay as a Nation to elect incompetent people like Nawaz Sharif and Family . Give it a year and we will be on the road to recovery .