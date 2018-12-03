DAWN.COM

Bloodbath at PSX as benchmark index loses 1,335 points

Dawn.com | Talqeen ZubairiUpdated December 03, 2018

A stockbroker reacts as he monitors share prices during a trading session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi. —AFP
Stockbrokers monitor share prices during a trading session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. —AFP
A wide sell-off was seen at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing 1,335 points to close at 39,160, down 3.30 per cent.

Trading opened at 40,496 points and the index dropped to 39,177 points within an hour ─ a change of 1,319 points ─ before diving further to a day's low at 39,014. The market opening at 40,496 remained the day's high.

Around 164 million shares worth Rs6.5 billion were traded at the exchange, with 292 of the 344 active scrips declining in value, only 39 advancing and 13 remaining unchanged.

The commercial banking sector dominated trading with 38m shares traded, while chemicals followed with 20m shares traded.

The fall came after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) raised key lending rate by 150 basis points (bps) to 10 per cent on Friday and a fall in the value of the rupee on the same day.

The benchmark index has shed more than 3,000 points during the tenure of the current regime. The benchmark KSE-100 Index had closed at 42,447 points when the PTI government came into power.

Analysis

Senior Analyst Naveed Khursheed, currently associated with Topline Securities, held the SBP's decision to raise its policy [target] rate by 150 bps as well as the recent rupee depreciation responsible for the rout.

He said that the SBP had projected real GDP growth for FY19 at slightly above 4pc. He added that it is believed the lower GDP growth projection was based on slower development in various sectors, including cement.

Talking about the sentiment at the capital market, Khursheed said that investors and brokers say they were fearing a situation resembling the 2008 crisis.

Another factor, he said, was the increased interest rate. Based on discussions with investors in the equity market as well as brokers, he said that they were expecting the interest rate to be further increased to 14pc and thus, they are aiming to tap into the fixed income market.

According to investors, their trust in the incumbent government has shaken because it has failed to announce a proper road map for economic stability so far, he said, adding that because of all these setbacks to the investors' confidence, negativity is looming large over the bourse.

According to Khursheed, the market will remain volatile till January 2019, when the ruling government is expected to enter the IMF programme. "Till then, political and economic events will dictate the bourse," he said, adding that any big development on part of the government to restore investors' confidence will change the direction of the market.

Ahsan Mehanti, another analyst, remarked: "The recent hike in policy rate is the main reason behind the market crash."

"The market is under pressure and will remain under pressure in the coming days," he said, adding that the policy announcement was unexpected in the current scenario.

Factors leading to bloodbath

While the government has been pretty comfortable politically, the economy remains in the eye of the storm. The government has had to grapple with fast depleting foreign exchange reserves and ever-widening deficits.

The rupee closed at 139.06 to the dollar in the interbank market on Nov 30 — a depreciation of 3.8pc in its value.

Bankers said the rupee plunge happened as the SBP silently watched the demand for dollars rising on imports and external debt payments. It was so intense and sudden that the dollar surged to Rs144 at one point on Friday before closing lower.

Also on Nov 30, the SBP raised its key policy rate by 150 basis points to contain inflation, a product of several economic factors, most notably a weaker rupee.

Spectators and analysts, however, had expected just a 1pc hike in the policy rate, DawnNewsTV reported, adding that the increase brings the policy rate into double digits amid reports that the move is linked to talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a bailout package.

The timing of the twin moves suggests Pakistan has finally started fulfilling some pre-conditions of a fresh IMF loan, though Finance Minister Asad Umar has said he is in no hurry to get it. The government does not disagree with the Fund’s concerns on economic fundamentals, bankers and analysts say.

Also, it does not disagree with the Fund’s prescription for curing our ailing economy: let the overvalued rupee find its real market worth, minimise energy subsidies, reduce development and non-development expenses, hike interest rates — and choose economic stability over growth in the process.

Ayaan
Dec 03, 2018 10:56am

We need Economist not Accountant

Mian
Dec 03, 2018 11:03am

Terrifying for investor.

MG
Dec 03, 2018 11:11am

What is the real value of the index?

Awalmir
Dec 03, 2018 11:15am

The economic situation is becoming worst every single day. I dont think this government knows how to handle the situation.

Truth
Dec 03, 2018 11:18am

Please bring back PMLn team!!! This government is not only ruining economy but they are also making lives of poor miserable

Gin
Dec 03, 2018 11:19am

Keep Calm, move forward, Everything will be Alright soon

Syed
Dec 03, 2018 11:21am

PTI Govt incompetence causing 10 times more loss to national economy than Nawaz Sharif and Zardari corruption combined.

Zohra
Dec 03, 2018 11:22am

The Rupee value against US dollar is going to fall more.

suchbaath
Dec 03, 2018 11:26am

Federal Reserve maintained the interest rate to keep American economy stable despite very low interest rates. Pakistan financial gurus let interest rates go high which will impact the borrowing for low income property policy. Overall construction will get impacted, and impact the government policy to open construction to create more jobs. Hope decisions are not being made in silos, and looking all around with hand in hand with other ministries to check impacts.

Justicefirst
Dec 03, 2018 11:39am

Pakistan has no matured economy.It is now to be built from ashes.Our stock exchange is satta bazar with good company shares in the hand of few owners.General public gamble on some of the shares with lot of turnover due to this gamble. Hundreds of stocklisted companies have disappeared with general public money.

Ilyas
Dec 03, 2018 11:47am

In 100 days one cannot improve the economy. There is a lag time when govt implement its policies. The impact in the market is felt after 1-2 years period. This was the PMLN incompetence who destroyed our economy

Ramachandren Venkataraman
Dec 03, 2018 11:50am

@MG, What you see in the screen is actual

Bilal
Dec 03, 2018 12:07pm

@Ilyas, but your leader promised in 90 days..what happened??

Newborn
Dec 03, 2018 12:10pm

Invest in Pakistan Investment Bonds; their rate is much better.

Vishal Kumar
Dec 03, 2018 12:12pm

@Gin, Nothing has improved for the last 3 months.

nauman
Dec 03, 2018 12:22pm

Please don't blame PTI ,blame it's sole backer.

Awan
Dec 03, 2018 12:23pm

@Ilyas, Tell me any economic indicator that was negative during the PMLN tenure?. Our currency was stable. Stock market was the best performing and our forex reserves increased from 4 billion to more than 20 billion US dollars. Moreover inflation remained on single digit and electricity and gas problems were resolved. Keep in mind that PMLN got the govt from PPP in the worst possible way. It was PMLN that got the challenge and resolved our problems.

NK
Dec 03, 2018 12:24pm

@Bilal, Too much expectation too little a time in 100 days. What can u expect?

Saif Zulfiqar
Dec 03, 2018 12:26pm

This proves how much damage has been done to the economy durng the PMLN and PPP rule for the past more than 25 years.

Abdul
Dec 03, 2018 12:26pm

Steady during nawab sharif time economy was growing.

Feroz
Dec 03, 2018 12:29pm

All global stock markets are overvalued and need to correct down to normalcy. KSE may move down to 25000 some time next year, a level in sync with fundamentals.

Danish
Dec 03, 2018 12:35pm

Good move by devaluing Rs it will help control import and people will spend less on foreign goods. Also suggest ban all foreign goods for 5 years and emphasise on local goods made in Pakistan Also ban all machinery and defence equipments it will save lot of foreign exchange.

Hwh
Dec 03, 2018 01:06pm

@Truth, who helped to bring this govt in power? You people only voted. NS was removed just because he wanted to have good relationship with India.

Suraj71
Dec 03, 2018 01:09pm

@Gin, Due you also have dual citizenship like the rulers to run away in crisis??

Suraj71
Dec 03, 2018 01:12pm

@Ilyas, This is not matket of 16 the century taking years to react. It is the anticipation of investors who have clarity about what PTI will do in future. They think it is worst than ptevious one.

Crusoe
Dec 03, 2018 01:13pm

@Awan, What was the price of oil/barrel during PMLN tenure? You guys can’t seem to be serious.

shamshad
Dec 03, 2018 01:23pm

PM.must be missing Atif Mian and other expert who resigned from fall out of Atif Mian

Fuad Ahmed
Dec 03, 2018 01:26pm

This was expected and should not come as a surprise . Dollar was artificially supported during the previous Nawaz and Dar government. Economic data was fudged . Pakistan raised billions of dollars in debt and this genius Dar used these funds to support the Rupee in the open market and kept it artificially inflated at PKR 105 to 1USD. Who I might add has the audacity to criticize the present government while absconding and facing the criminal charges against him . Reason being he does not trust the current judicial system. Unfortunately Pakistan has no choice but to take this medicine in the short term and the people who will suffer the most are unfortunately the poor who are already struggling. This is the price we pay as a Nation to elect incompetent people like Nawaz Sharif and Family . Give it a year and we will be on the road to recovery .

Ahmed A.
Dec 03, 2018 01:39pm

@Ayaan, but you did not talk about former business executives as Asad Umar is not an accountant ! The common theme among economists has been "Pakistan has been living beyond its means for quite a while now...". We all should understand that the country needs to tighten its belt and take some hard decisions. FX or stock markets are naturally going to react negatively to any belt tightening measure.

ilyas
Dec 03, 2018 01:50pm

@Awan, pls also mention how the FR was inflatted with borrowing. The huge borrowing is now paying off.

Shehzada Rana
Dec 03, 2018 02:01pm

Bring all three international Economists back for the betterment of Pakistan.

Joe
Dec 03, 2018 02:03pm

How is it that at the same time Indian rupee is gaining daily.It is now strongest in last 5 months 69.5 to a dollar.

Rajput
Dec 03, 2018 02:08pm

If pakistan gets blacklisted then it will break its backbone for a long time to come. China played smart by not giving cash but weapons and more loans.

Salman Ahmad
Dec 03, 2018 02:13pm

Pay special attention to industrial sector of the country. Give relaxation in taxes on building new industrial units. An ordinary citizen can also help the economy by buying local products.

Tamza
Dec 03, 2018 02:14pm

@Truth, what poor people in Pakistan ‘gamble’ in stocks! These are just friends of the crooks - now they can buy property.

Razzak
Dec 03, 2018 02:19pm

No worries, 50000 Houses and 500000 jobs to come.

Sid
Dec 03, 2018 02:38pm

@Truth, all this mess is due to PMLN. - who took the loans during the previous 5 years - it was PMLN

Azmeen
Dec 03, 2018 02:40pm

Only an economist with practical experience in national economy can bring country out of the economic mess.

beiging
Dec 03, 2018 03:00pm

Kaptan 150 not out comming soon. Want a triple ton now.

A.Ali
Dec 03, 2018 03:13pm

@Awan, on papers only...

Shoaib Rehman
Dec 03, 2018 03:21pm

he got the whole world in his he got the whole world in his hand. Enjoy the Tabdeeli.

Arij Khan
Dec 03, 2018 03:27pm

@nauman, The backers are very fond of reminding us of the sacrifices they make . This is the time for sacrificing their inflated budget which has reduced us to such dire straits.

Abdul Rab Siddiqi
Dec 03, 2018 03:50pm

Small investors are totally ruined in stocks. SBP has also join government to push the economy on the wall. In a single day Pak currency lost its value in double digit and interest rate increased by 150 points. Govt has to realized fragility of economy before taking such harsh steps. It will also rendered nonviable construction industry.

Jamil Soomro, New York City
Dec 03, 2018 04:06pm

Stock Exchange is the Mirror of Country's Economy.1,400 loss is a huge loss.All the peoples investments in Stocks have become piece of paper for the trash can.Luckily there is no news of any suicides.

ABCD
Dec 03, 2018 04:09pm

Have faith. Be positive. It will re-bounce tomorrow.

Chinpaksaddique
Dec 03, 2018 04:30pm

This is all just temporary- wait and watch the economic boom under PMIK.

Hopeful
Dec 03, 2018 04:30pm

Things are still not bad enough for people to realize that it is time for disinvestment from strategic assets. That is the only investment the nation has made during the last many decades.

Chinpaksaddique
Dec 03, 2018 04:33pm

@Truth, please support PMIK. He is the best

Suryakant Agrawal
Dec 03, 2018 04:35pm

KSE is catching up fast with BSE

karman
Dec 03, 2018 04:36pm

Please don't make experiment and make solid policy for review the country economy .

Pervaiz Ahmed
Dec 03, 2018 04:43pm

It is a speculative market and does not represent the sentiments of the return on investments in the companies which are listed there.

Taimur
Dec 03, 2018 04:50pm

@Tamza, Middle class and poor people as well started investing in mutual funds for the last few years since the profit rates on saving accounts went very low. I agree with you some people dictate, control and exploit the market but then it is the duty of the government to control insider trading and other such factors. But what can one expect from a government which was made by Mr Tareen who was himself involved in insider trading ( as per courts ). Shall PTI government take action against those who benefited from this fall in PSX? I am least hopeful

haris
Dec 03, 2018 05:10pm

@Abdul, and exports were contantly declining. The local manufacturers were dumping their products in gutters and nullas because they weren't able to compete in the market due to artificial increase in Rupee valuation.

Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Dec 03, 2018 05:41pm

Finally the expected financial crunch is in the coming. The FM’s assertion that govt. is not in a hurry to negotiate IMF bailout package, stands negated by the ground realities. The present GDP of slightly above 4% against projected 5.8%, tells us the fallacy of our past rulers. But the present govt. with no economic recover plan, despite passing of more than 3 month, is causing jittery in the financial markets. This fluid financial situation, where the present govt. fearing political repercussions, quietly fulfilling IMF conditionalities while displaying a brave face to the general public, is not easing up turmoil in the financial markets due to sudden hike of interest rates & devaluation of currency by 3.8%. Although it is a prudent step forward to contain inflation getting out of control & export taking off, but in absence of a roadmap, it is creating ripple effect & negative speculation in the financial markets, leaving the investors in a spin & undecided, not a good sign after all

Mahmood
Dec 03, 2018 05:45pm

If you enjoyed the ride up, than get used to slide downwards as well. What goes up, must eventually, come down. Immutable laws of physicas. Stock markets are no exception, any more than Real Estate, Gold, Commodities or Cotton.

Enjoy when the going is good. But do be prepared for the bad times too!

Ahmed
Dec 03, 2018 06:28pm

GDP growth rate was approaching 6%. No one can take that credit away from PML-N.

Meanwhile under PTI, Development in Pakistan has come to a standstill. Small businesses are concerned. Education and health budgets are being cut. Subsidies removed.

Sham
Dec 03, 2018 07:05pm

everyone should convert to dollars immediately

Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Dec 03, 2018 07:40pm

@Fuad Ahmed, true that both major parties taking turns,affecting an accumulation of debt of more $70 billions, are cause of present financial mess. But it goes without saying that the present setup did not know all this before it came up with an 11 point manifesto to fix the economy & bring a change via social uplift program to 80% of the poor population of this country. It is universal economics practice that political govts. controlling majority of resources & its allocations, rely on economic data of spending, tax collection, money supply & consumer spendings, regulate economy by creating additional needed revenue to make fiscal & monetary policies based upon a long term economic plan.The PTI govt. comprising of novices & inexperienced lot, despite lapse of 100 days have failed to come out even with a fiscal plan, giving direction to our wayward economy & shamelessly w/o doing any homework relying on dictates of IMF in a confused & sloppy manner, causing jitters in financial markets

