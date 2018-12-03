DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Govt criticised for opening Kartarpur border

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated December 03, 2018

Email

JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman claims PM Khan decided to open Kartarpur corridor without taking parliament into confidence.
JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman claims PM Khan decided to open Kartarpur corridor without taking parliament into confidence.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had opened Kartarpur Corridor with India without taking parliament into confidence.

Speaking at a function here on Sunday, he said India was closing routes with Pakistan while Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government was taking unilateral steps to facilitate movement of Indian citizens coming to Pakistan.

He insisted that Kartarpur Corridor was opened to appease his (Imran’s) foreign masters, especially a religious minority community. He said Pakistan would pay the price for the unilateral decision, adding the government should take parliament into confidence before opening of the new corridor on the eastern border.

Mr Rehman said the previous government had taken parliament on board before signing the agreement on CPEC with the Chinese government. He said the former prime minister was declared traitor only for inviting Indian prime minister, while the sitting prime minister provided corridor facility to India.

“Is it patriotism to provide corridor to India and put Kashmir issue on the back burner,” Mr Rehman questioned and said Pakistan had been isolated due to flawed internal and external policies.

Commenting on the PTI government’s 100 day plan, he said after economic disaster the prime minister had now offered “chicken-eggs” plan to deceive masses. He said record depreciation of rupee had caused set back to the economy.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (15)

1000 characters
Still Concerned
Dec 03, 2018 11:09am

is he in Parliament? does he represent anyone?

Recommend 0
suchbaath
Dec 03, 2018 11:18am

Maulana sahab has to say negative against PTI government. His friendly Talibans made so much disaster to Pakistan, but Maulana sahab never spoke against his friendly Talibans.

Recommend 0
Sam
Dec 03, 2018 11:31am

He has to say something to be in the news!

Recommend 0
Trump Et
Dec 03, 2018 11:39am

For once, I thoroughly agree with Maulana Saab

Recommend 0
Pro Pakistani
Dec 03, 2018 11:44am

Has this mullah ever taken the nation into confidence for what he did for Kashmir being the head of Kashmir Committee?

Recommend 0
Aamir
Dec 03, 2018 11:45am

@Still Concerned, Good point! he represents no one besides his own interest. He just likes to hear the sound of his own voice since no one else is listening. He and like him few others are completely irrelevant at this point.

Recommend 0
Think
Dec 03, 2018 11:46am

Imran Khan ji is a good human being and visionary.India and Pakistan will always have issues till end of this earth but whatever is solvable should be done. Love and Respect to him from India.May he bring prosperity to Pakistan our separated brothers..Population growth will kill all development so he focussed on that as well.

Recommend 0
Chengez K
Dec 03, 2018 11:46am

Always in line with Indian Govt !!!!

Recommend 0
Shah
Dec 03, 2018 11:51am

Exactly why is national media taking Fazlur Rehman serious and use energy on reporting about him when he was clearly discarded by the Pakistani people in the elections?

Recommend 0
saeed
Dec 03, 2018 11:53am

You guys are funny...Do not know how to run the government and make decisions!!!!,,,Best of luck

Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 03, 2018 11:54am

Mulana irrelevant!

Recommend 0
Love Islam
Dec 03, 2018 11:57am

Look who is talking Mr most corrupt in Pakistan. Why his attention seeking is on news when he did not get votes to even be in parliament?

Recommend 0
A.Ali
Dec 03, 2018 12:11pm

JUIF chief best place is with Rizvi in Adiala jail...

Recommend 0
Sukbeer Singh
Dec 03, 2018 12:14pm

Look who it talking!

Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 03, 2018 12:14pm

Maulana sahib has a point. Should not have been done in haste.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Other wonders

Other wonders

Events of dizzying excitement are taking place such as the newest Mars landing.

Editorial

Updated December 03, 2018

Interest rate hike

THE markets were undoubtedly taken aback on Friday when the State Bank announced a hike of 150 basis points in the...
December 03, 2018

Insensitive police force

IN a shocking development on Friday, police in Lahore lost every sense of propriety as they showed to the media...
December 02, 2018

Renegotiating LNG

PETROLEUM Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan needs to understand that a hornet’s nest is stirred up every time the...
December 02, 2018

Acreage unknown

ONLY those with an absolute belief in the power of money and connections — and the impunity that goes with it —...
December 02, 2018

Kasur’s tragedy

SOMETHING is rotten in Kasur. A stone’s throw from Takht-i-Lahore, and once better known for being the burial...