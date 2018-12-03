Govt criticised for opening Kartarpur border
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had opened Kartarpur Corridor with India without taking parliament into confidence.
Speaking at a function here on Sunday, he said India was closing routes with Pakistan while Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government was taking unilateral steps to facilitate movement of Indian citizens coming to Pakistan.
He insisted that Kartarpur Corridor was opened to appease his (Imran’s) foreign masters, especially a religious minority community. He said Pakistan would pay the price for the unilateral decision, adding the government should take parliament into confidence before opening of the new corridor on the eastern border.
Mr Rehman said the previous government had taken parliament on board before signing the agreement on CPEC with the Chinese government. He said the former prime minister was declared traitor only for inviting Indian prime minister, while the sitting prime minister provided corridor facility to India.
“Is it patriotism to provide corridor to India and put Kashmir issue on the back burner,” Mr Rehman questioned and said Pakistan had been isolated due to flawed internal and external policies.
Commenting on the PTI government’s 100 day plan, he said after economic disaster the prime minister had now offered “chicken-eggs” plan to deceive masses. He said record depreciation of rupee had caused set back to the economy.
Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2018
Comments (15)
is he in Parliament? does he represent anyone?
Maulana sahab has to say negative against PTI government. His friendly Talibans made so much disaster to Pakistan, but Maulana sahab never spoke against his friendly Talibans.
He has to say something to be in the news!
For once, I thoroughly agree with Maulana Saab
Has this mullah ever taken the nation into confidence for what he did for Kashmir being the head of Kashmir Committee?
@Still Concerned, Good point! he represents no one besides his own interest. He just likes to hear the sound of his own voice since no one else is listening. He and like him few others are completely irrelevant at this point.
Imran Khan ji is a good human being and visionary.India and Pakistan will always have issues till end of this earth but whatever is solvable should be done. Love and Respect to him from India.May he bring prosperity to Pakistan our separated brothers..Population growth will kill all development so he focussed on that as well.
Always in line with Indian Govt !!!!
Exactly why is national media taking Fazlur Rehman serious and use energy on reporting about him when he was clearly discarded by the Pakistani people in the elections?
You guys are funny...Do not know how to run the government and make decisions!!!!,,,Best of luck
Mulana irrelevant!
Look who is talking Mr most corrupt in Pakistan. Why his attention seeking is on news when he did not get votes to even be in parliament?
JUIF chief best place is with Rizvi in Adiala jail...
Look who it talking!
Maulana sahib has a point. Should not have been done in haste.