Govt criticised for opening Kartarpur border

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had opened Kartarpur Corridor with India without taking parliament into confidence.

Speaking at a function here on Sunday, he said India was closing routes with Pakistan while Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government was taking unilateral steps to facilitate movement of Indian citizens coming to Pakistan.

He insisted that Kartarpur Corridor was opened to appease his (Imran’s) foreign masters, especially a religious minority community. He said Pakistan would pay the price for the unilateral decision, adding the government should take parliament into confidence before opening of the new corridor on the eastern border.

Mr Rehman said the previous government had taken parliament on board before signing the agreement on CPEC with the Chinese government. He said the former prime minister was declared traitor only for inviting Indian prime minister, while the sitting prime minister provided corridor facility to India.

“Is it patriotism to provide corridor to India and put Kashmir issue on the back burner,” Mr Rehman questioned and said Pakistan had been isolated due to flawed internal and external policies.

Commenting on the PTI government’s 100 day plan, he said after economic disaster the prime minister had now offered “chicken-eggs” plan to deceive masses. He said record depreciation of rupee had caused set back to the economy.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2018